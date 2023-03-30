BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump indicted

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. Today it was announced that he would be indicted on criminal charges.

On the evening of March 30, a New York grand jury officially voted to indict former President of the United States Donald Trump on criminal charges related to his payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

The probe, headed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, was widely expected to indict Trump last week, a prediction parroted by the man himself. This marks the first time in U.S. history in which a president has faced criminal charges.

Trump, who has long since announced his candidacy for 2024 and is widely considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, released a statement saying, “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities next week.