Remembering deceased JCU community members

JCU is known for valuing its community members and sharing all sorts of news related to those members. Regardless if a headline is big or small and even happy or sad, all who are a part of the John Carroll family are affected by it.

An example of this sense of community is that over the years, JCU has shared heartbreaking news with its community about the passing of students and faculty who contributed to building its reputation. These are some of the devastating stories from The Carroll News archives.

In April 2000, first-year student Jared Chrzanowski, who was attending a rave party at Kent State University, was found unconscious and unresponsive in a fraternity house bedroom.

“He was a very cordial individual,” said Jason Christie, a resident assistant on Chrzanowski’s floor. “Anytime you’d see him, he’d smile and say hi. He was just a good, friendly person.”

Chrzanowski was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital nearly an hour after this discovery. Despite an autopsy being performed, it is not clear what caused his death.

In June 2008, JCU lost one of its most valued members whose legacy lasts today. Tim Russert, a 1972 graduate of John Carroll, passed away from an unexpected heart attack.

“Tim Russert was a great example for all of us,” said Brian Graf ’97. “He will be missed.”

Russert was most commonly known as a moderator on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” To honor his memory, a fellowship was created, which awards graduating JCU seniors the opportunity to work behind the scenes of this production in Washington D.C. for nine months. One fourth-year student has been selected for this opportunity every year since 2009.

Frank Kinmouth, a second-year student, was found unresponsive in his Millor Hall dorm by his roommate in Sept. 2009.

“Frank was one of the better ones,” said Melissa Maksim, a freshman who was dating Kinmouth at the time of his death. “He was such a happy person, loved to have a good time and loved his family and friends so incredibly much.”

Even though first responders attempted many efforts to resuscitate Kinmouth, he was officially declared deceased after being transported to a hospital by campus. It is not known how Kinmouth passed.

Tragedy struck John Carroll again in Oct. 2009 when sophomore Cody Gullette was discovered unresponsive in his Campion Hall dorm room by his friend. A 911 call was placed to University Heights Police, who arrived at the scene five minutes later. All residents in the basement floor of Campion were evacuated until the scene was cleared. Further research determined that Gullette’s cause of death was suicide.

In a Nov. 2009 issue of The Carroll News, it was revealed that the Rev. Thomas P. O’Malley, president of JCU from 1980-1988, passed away in Boston, Mass. from a heart attack.

“He had a zest, a marvelous etiquette about him,” said Jacqueline Schmidt, a professor of the Tim Russert Department of Communication who taught during O’Malley’s time at JCU. O’Malley raised $17.9 million for JCU’s centennial while serving as the president. The impact he created on John Carroll led to the O’Malley Center being named after him.

These members of the JCU family will forever be remembered for their lasting impact on the university.