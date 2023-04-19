Much needed OAC victory for JCU Tennis will reroute success for remaining matches

Both the John Carroll Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams traveled south last weekend to take on Marietta College in a considerable Ohio Athletic Conference matchup. Both teams took care of business, adding a much needed win to their record.

Women’s Tennis

The women’s team embarked on the lengthy journey south to Marietta, OH, hoping to come out with a positive result. Their efforts paid off as they returned home victorious having secured a crucial win against the Pioneers, by a score of 7-2.

This triumph marks a significant turning point for the Blue Streaks, as they move forward with a record of 4-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference play, with only two games left to play in the regular season.

Although Mia Zivkovic ‘24 and Felicity Kolb ‘26 lost their first OAC match of the year in an intense 8-6 battle at No. 1 doubles, the Blue and Gold still managed to secure the doubles win at No. 2 and No. 3. Caroline Chandler ‘25 and Kaylyn Gimbel (graduate student) had an easy time at No. 2, while Emma Boreman ‘26 and Peyton Crumpler ‘25 clinched their second OAC win at No. 3 doubles.

Zivkovic was unable to find her rhythm in her singles match, losing at No. 1 to Isabela Paixao, a formidable player who had transferred from Ferris State. Kolb bounced back in style, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Gimbel fought hard in the first set at No. 3, but then dominated the second set to secure the win. Chandler was in unstoppable form at No. 4 singles, displaying her prowess with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Crumpler had a great outing at No. 5, winning comfortably 6-2, 6-2, while Boreman wrapped up the victory with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.

The Blue and Gold will have little time to rest, as they face a stern test on Wed., April 19 against Baldwin Wallace at the Short Family Tennis Center.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s team traveled down to Marietta on Saturday with the hope of returning home victorious. Their aspirations were fulfilled, as they tallied a remarkable 9-0 win over the Pioneers.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the Blue Streaks, propelling them to a 3-1 record in OAC play, with just two matches remaining in the regular season.

Doubles play proved to be fruitful for John Carroll, with two commanding wins and one close encounter. Anthony Markello ‘26 and Kevin Wacnik ‘25 earned a narrow 8-6 victory at the No. 2 spot, while Logan Langovsky ‘24 and Grant Sarnowski ‘24 achieved a flawless 8-0 conquest at No. 1 doubles. Phillip Gorun ‘26 and Nathan Palinkas ‘23 followed suit with an equally impressive victory at No. 3.

Langovsky secured his fifth singles win in six matches, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at the top singles position. Sarnowski required some time to gain momentum, but ultimately dominated with a 6-3, 6-0 scoreline. Markello had an easy time of it, with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph.

JCU claimed “double bagel” wins of 6-0 at the 4-6 singles spots with Wacnik, Palinkas, and Gorun displaying excellent form to clinch swift victories.

The men’s team will resume action on Wed., April 19 traveling to Baldwin Wallace for another OAC matchup.