Gabbing with Grace: what is an old soul?

For the entirety of my existence on this planet, people have been calling me an old soul. From the words that comprise my personal vocabulary to the media I choose to consume, I think I have always been fascinated by the world that existed without my presence in it. Recently, on multiple occasions, people have referred to me as an old soul and this got me thinking about what it truly means to be an old soul.

After copious amounts of research (about five whole minutes) there are two distinct definitions that the internet has placed on the term “old soul.” Urban Dictionary defines old soul as, “someone who has a greater appreciation and understanding of things that might be dismissed by others their age. An old soul would have a different taste in things than the mainstream media. They are often wise beyond their age or appearance.”

This definition slightly contrasts the connotation denoted by Dictionary.com that says the label applies to, “a person, especially a child or young person, who demonstrates a maturity, understanding or seriousness that is typical of someone much older.” In my eyes, these are two vastly different definitions of the same title. So which one is true?

The difference between these two definitions lie in the characteristics that they choose to emphasize: a person’s interests or personality. I think that it is also relevant to establish that old souls should be considered such if they identify with the second generation previous to them and so on.

Emma Arrighi ‘25 once said, “You have the interest of a boomer and the personality of a Gen Xer.” As a Zoomer, I might be considered an old soul since I align myself with the interests and personalities of Boomers and Gen Xers. I would not necessarily consider a Zoomer that aligns with Millennials an old soul since Millennials aren’t even that old yet.

“ It makes me nervous to think that old souls just become… old.”

Anyway, if we follow Urban Dictionary’s view, it prioritizes that old souls are simply attracted to old things. Instead of listening to The Weeknd and watching “Ted Lasso,” old souls might listen to a lot of Patsy Cline and watch “The Facts of Life” (I am using myself as an example.) It’s not a person’s behavior but the ways they choose to entertain themselves that make them an old soul.

However, the other definition makes no mention of media and instead focuses on what I believe to be the core of an old soul: wisdom. One grievance that I have with this definition is that it stipulates that old souls are automatically mature. Personally, I don’t think that being mature has anything to do with being an old soul. Heck, I am anything but mature. Yet, old souls have an ability to connect that transcends any level of maturity.

The way that I interpret this definition is that this “wisdom” stems from a place of deep understanding. Old souls are inherently more empathetic. Their wisdom allows them to appreciate the life experiences of the generations that have come before and engage in meaning conversations of reciprocity.

One thing that I see in Zoomers more so than other generations is that we absolutely love to talk about ourselves. Conversations can consist of drawn out, one sided monologues where one’s neck hurts from all of the nodding that occurs. Older generations are able to engage in conversations that go back and forth and young people who earn the respectable title of old soul are essentially good conversationalists.

To close, I wish there was a way to combine both definitions because I believe that an old soul must embody both characteristics. My infatuation with the Golden Age of Hollywood and love for postmodernist, American novels and poetry is what makes me an old soul. My ability to hold meaningful conversations with people of different generations makes me an old soul.

It makes me nervous to think that old souls just become… old. One day, all of the people that were alive to watch the 1955 Oscars on live television will unfortunately no longer be with us. When that day comes, will there be young people that still care about that night? Or will it be forgotten when the Millennials and Zoomers who heard about it from these people begin to leave this Earth as well?

Ultimately, it is up to the prominent generation at that point in time to pass down and give meaning to the things and courtesies that have shaped them. As we grow older, we have to expose the young to legacies that we cherish while also creating space that allows for self exploration to other things that, hopefully, will continue to live on.