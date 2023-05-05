JCU Baseball celebrates Senior Day with close 3-2 non-conference victory

The seniors and graduate students were honored following the 3-2 victory over Wooster on Sunday as the team celebrated Senior Day.

The 2023 season has been nothing short of impressive for the John Carroll Baseball team and Sunday’s Senior Day game was just as sweet for the Blue and Gold. John Carroll pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win against the College of Wooster to improve their record to 23-12.

A slower-paced defensive masterclass was displayed by both teams with no runs being scored until the seventh inning. Wooster was the first to score in the seventh inning, as Leo Widtmann hit an RBI single to score Jack Whitehouse.

John Carroll was quick to respond as Joe Olsavsky ‘24 knocked in Jared Orwell ‘23 on an RBI single to right field. Orwell reached base on a walk and stole second earlier in the inning.

In the eighth inning, the Fighting Scots scored a run this time on a squeeze bunt from John Panstares, making it a 2-1 ballgame. Wooster had a runner in scoring position later in the inning, but it was no match for Sylvan Wiley ‘24 who struck the batter out ending the inning.

JCU got things going right away in the bottom of the eighth, as Sean Connolly ‘25 hit a single. Justin Hanley (graduate student) followed with a double to left center, advancing Connolly to third base. Jack Harmon ‘25 then hit a two-RBI double, bringing both Connolly and Hanley home and making the score 3-2. Unfortunately, the Blue Streaks were unable to score any additional runs as the next three batters were retired.

Despite the odds, the Fighting Scots put up a fight by loading the bases with only one out remaining. However, Wiley was replaced by Samuel Basso ‘24 who struck out the next batter and got the following batter out with a line drive, successfully ending the game.

The Blue Streaks performed well with nine total hits. Jamon Higley ‘24, the starter, delivered an outstanding performance by pitching six strong innings, allowing only three hits, no runs, one walk, and striking out four. Wiley, who came in as a replacement, earned the win and Basso secured the save.

After the game, the seniors and fifth-year players were honored with a special trip around the bases. They embraced their teammates and coaches who were lined up around the infield dirt between the bags.

Next, the team will travel to Oberlin on Wed., May 3, for a non-conference tune-up game at 4 p.m. before their important series against Baldwin Wallace on Fri., May 5. Winning just one game against BW will be enough for JCU to secure a place in the OAC Tournament.