PODCAST: Meet Professor Purdy

TJ Lindstrom, Editor-at-Large
TJ Lindstrom is Editor-at-Large at The Carroll News. He is a double major in Political Science and Data Science. He is an avid reader and writer. He loves exploring the world from every possible angle...and he says that in the most unpretentious way possible. He loves numbers and politics, but also words and poetry – they each reveal something different and special about the world. He likes to relax by spending time in nature. He is originally from outside Chicago, so spending time on Lake Michigan is one of his great joys. (Lake Erie is a sufficient replacement lake.) He would like to live underwater, if he could...or in a highly intricate network of treehouses.
Nick Sack, Editor-in-Chief
Meet Nick Sack, our Editor-in-Chief! He is a Political Science Major from Westlake, OH, and he loves journalism, Buddhism, and behavioral psychology. He has a massive passion for politics, learning as much as possible about political theory and campaigning. Nick loves politics because it's an opportunity to bring people together, and engage differences between people. Outside of politics, you can find Nick either tending to his fish tanks, reading about Buddhism, or working on The Carroll News. He loves talking to people, and is always willing to listen to a good story! You can reach him at [email protected]
Patrick Kane, World News Editor
Meet Patrick Kane, our World News Editor! Patrick is from Lakewood, Ohio. He is majoring in Political Science while minoring in History and Communication. He is a self-described "political junkie" who is extremely passionate about American politics, as well as world events. After John Carroll, Patrick intends to either go to law school or get his master's degree in political science and hopes to work in politics in some capacity. In addition, he is also passionate about cooking, cats, anime, and (to the detriment of his mental health) the Cleveland Browns. Please direct all inquiries to [email protected]