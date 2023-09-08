Keim Time- What am I Doing?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Keim Time- What am I Doing?

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Sep 8, 2023
Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim+26+discusses+some+of+his+concerns+surrounding+his+new+position.
Brian Keim
Opinion Editor Brian Keim ’26 discusses some of his concerns surrounding his new position.

How did I get here? Who decided to let me write a weekly column? Why am I getting paid for this? Does my column have a good name? All of these questions and more will probably not be answered in the following article.

As someone who has always had an interest in writing, becoming a part of The Carroll News seemed like an obvious choice once I started my first year of college. I would stop in every once in a while, write about anything I could and get a feeling of satisfaction with my work. Toward the end of my first year, I leapt at the opportunity to further my career with TCN. Becoming the Opinion Editor seemed like the logical step up– write more consistently, proofread the articles of other journalists and even get paid for it. However, after lowering my rose-tinted glasses, reality began to set in and the real responsibilities of the job became apparent. Coming up with new stories every week? Committing to attending meetings? Actually doing things?

So, it turns out that having a job means that I’ll actually have to do my job. I never would have guessed. After showing up unprepared to my very first planning meeting as an editor, I was reasonably horrified at my potential job performance. And that’s where I am today. This is usually the point in the story where some dramatic twist comes in or a “but…” changes the way I see life, but there’s none of that. Here I am. I don’t know what I’m doing.

So… I’m trying. Truthfully, I don’t know what I’m doing. Lord knows I’ll continue making mistakes. But I guess that’s life. I truly do enjoy my job with The Carroll News, and I fully intend to keep working at it to the best of my ability. I realize that this job will come with a lot of hard work and effort and I am willing to meet those requirements. I realize it will not be easy, but this job is something I genuinely care about, so it’s worth it to me. Sure, maybe I won’t do a perfect job, but I will do the best I can to leave my mark on The Carroll News.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *