Tate’s Takeaway’s – My favorite lessons from the summer

Tate Farinacci, World News Editor
Sep 7, 2023
Many+days+of+my+summer+were+spent+outdoors%2C+some+at+Acacia+Reservation+in+Lyndhurst%2C+OH.+June+19%2C+2023.
Tate Farinacci
Many days of my summer were spent outdoors, some at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst, OH. June 19, 2023.

As we enter the second week of class, it’s an excellent time to reflect on the knowledge I’ve gained after three months away from John Carroll. I encourage you to do the same. 

Summer is a time for relaxation, internships, long days and late nights, but for me, it is when my mind feels the most at peace – away from all the hustle and bustle of a college student’s hectic life. These lessons come from books, interactions and everyday life. 

Lesson One – Most problems can be solved with a walk outside. My summer was not free of frustration, rather it had quite a bit of it. I soon realized that a brief, though sometimes long, walk outside in my neighborhood was necessary to put all of these problems, emotions, etc., into perspective. Taking in the sun, trees and fresh air is the best remedy for a clouded mind. Enjoy the kick of serotonin and dopamine after a walk, they are a great way to unwind or get ready for your day. 

Lesson Two – Put the phone down. I often catch myself falling victim to doom scrolling and Netflix binges. However, this summer, I significantly reduced my screen time and spent more time reading books, journaling, going outside and visiting friends and family. I got happier. Social media sometimes distorts our reality and can harm one’s mental health. This worked for me and maybe it can help you. 

Lesson Three – “. . .nothing is burdensome if taken lightly.” This quote from Seneca, in Letters from a Stoic, changed how I approached everything I heard. Seneca taught me that I am in complete control of my perceptions. I can choose to be angry or upset, but why make that choice when I can choose to be unbothered and happy?

Lesson Four – Live every moment as if it is your last. People often think that death is distant and approached gradually. It’s not. Death is all the time that passes, constantly at our heels as we journey through life. Remember that you can go at any moment, so express your love to your family, friends and loved ones. But this also means moving past things quickly, forgiving others immediately and learning to say no when necessary. Protect your peace at all costs. Death is all the time that passes. It is constantly at our heels as we walk through our lives. 

Lesson Five – Be a friend to yourself. I never realized how important it is to be your own biggest fan and, at times, your harshest critic. However, I couldn’t go through life just tearing myself down. In the same book from Lesson Three, Seneca wrote, “What progress, you ask, have I made? I have begun to be a friend to myself.” This is the capstone of my summer, the lesson I am most grateful for learning. To whoever is reading this, depart from this article with the notion that you will be a friend to yourself.

Lesson Six – Be curious about everything. I’ve been working to get away from snap judgments and reactions and shift to asking more questions. For example, instead of rushing to say “I don’t agree with that,” I am working to say, “why do you think that?” A lack of curiosity often results in a lack of understanding and you might even be burned by others because you didn’t ask enough questions. 

Lesson Seven – Make time for family. I recognize that a healthy family relationship is a privilege that we all do not have. But for those like myself, the time I spend with my family has become extremely important. Remember all the roles you play: a son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and so on; realize that these people care about you in a way a friend cannot. Make the phone call, go visit for dinner and cherish the time with your family as it is limited. 

I hope you take something valuable from this piece or find encouragement to reflect on your summer in a meaningful way.
About the Contributor
Tate Farinacci, World News Editor
Tate Farinacci is the World News Editor for the Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is pursuing a major in Political Science, with a concentration in Legal Studies, with minors in Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights to broaden his understanding. Tate's journey at the Carroll News began during his freshman year, where he contributed numerous articles to the World News section and discovered his love for journalism. Grateful for the opportunity, he is now honored to serve as an editor and work alongside the talented team at Carroll News. He is looking forward to growing the World News section and bringing unbiased and hard-hitting stories to the students and faculty at JCU.  Beyond his work as a journalist, Tate has been a part of the esteemed John Carroll Speech and Debate team, receiving recognition with the Dean's Debate Cup and the Austin J. Freeley scholarship from the Tim Russert Department of Communications. Additionally, he is a peer learning facilitator and a founding member of the JCU Independent's Club. Outside of academics, Tate cherishes the chance to give back to his community, coaching youth baseball teams and volunteering for the Daily Dose of Reading Foundation. He is also grateful for the experiences and connections formed within Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, where he previously served as the organization's Director of Standards. In the coming fall semester, Tate will embark on a new role as a tour guide for the Office of Admissions at John Carroll University, eager to share his university experience with prospective students. During his free time, Tate finds comfort in staying active, often frequenting the gym or practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which not only helps him physically but also brings mental clarity. His love for journaling and the pursuit of mindfulness and self-improvement are integral parts of his personal growth. He is also an avid reader and has a passion for gaining knowledge.  Tate Farinacci is sincerely committed to making a positive impact through his journalism and involvement in various activities. With a humble spirit and a desire to learn and grow, he aspires to contribute meaningfully to society and the world around him.

