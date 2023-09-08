The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The Carroll News
3OH!3 headlines JCU’s signature Welcome Back Concert

Laken Kincaid and Mario Ghosn
Sep 8, 2023
Electronic duo 3OH!3 featuring Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte performs during JCUs 2023 Welcome Back Concert.
Mario Ghosn
Electronic duo 3OH!3 featuring Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte performs during JCU's 2023 Welcome Back Concert.

On Aug. 26, the John Carroll student population gathered to witness the annual Welcome Back concert hosted by the University Club. This year, the stage was taken by opening act Lisa Heller and the 2010 smash hit band 3OH!3.

Announced on Aug. 17th by the official University Club Instagram page, the band was voted upon by JCU students the past spring semester from an assortment of other artists, including Alec Benjamin and Echosmith.

In past years, artists like indie group COIN and country singer Granger Smith have headlined the event. The concert was held on the Hamlin Quad instead of on the Main Quad since it provides a more”festival like” atmosphere. Additionally, the event was earlier in the semester relative to the later fall of 2022 show from Granger Smith and the fall of 2021 performance from COIN. However, for U-Club Senior Event Coordinator Morgan Anderson ‘25, this was a great event to include the incoming freshman class on their very first week.

“I thought it was a really fun way to get students involved, especially first year students,” Anderson told The Carroll News. “I thought 3OH!3 was really fun and interactive.”

Emerging artist Lisa Heller opens for 3OH!3 at JCU’s 2023 Welcome Back Concert. (Mario Ghosn)

The show started with Heller at approximately 8 p.m. where she played multiple songs, including a cover of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.” Later, 3OH!3 took the stage. In an interview earlier that day with The Carroll News, the group promised to deliver a stellar performance.

“We just like to make our shows a party, man,” 3OH!3 told The Carroll News. “Whether that’s on a TV performance or a college campus or in somebody’s sweaty basement where we started, it’s all the same to us. We enjoy just making people feel included, putting smiles on people’s faces.”

When asked about their musical influences, Nathaniel Motte from the group called their style a combination between the works of Kidz Bop and Elvis Presley. The band also said they were inspired by Lil John and Nine Inch Nails.

Regarding specific lyrics in their songs such as “shush girl, shut your lips, do the Helen Keller and talk with your hips,” Sean Foreman said that they like to “have fun” when creating their songs. This sense of amusement also carries over to their live performances, capitalizing on a sense of spontaneity when they take the stage.

“We’re not quite like the Grateful Dead, we don’t just riff things and jam out,” the group said. “We do like to just gauge [the crowd] and not have any preconceived notions of how things are gonna go. We have fun with that as it rolls out and interact with the crowd and make each show special. This show will be different, just like every show is different for us.”

Electronic duo 3OH!3 featuring Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte performs during JCU’s 2023 Welcome Back Concert. (Mario Ghosn)

Throughout the show, the band played multiple notable hits including “STARSTRUKK” and an acapella rendition of “All Star” by Smash Mouth. After initially leaving the stage following an hour long set, 3OH!3 returned to end the night with a performance of their hit song “DONTTRUSTME.”

“The artists had personality, involved the crowd and were just overall entertaining,” Hailey Sackoor ‘25, a student who attended the concert, told The Carroll News. “I love their music and the encore was perfection.”

After launching their setlists off of the stage in accordance with their anthem’s lyrics, 3OH!3 finished the show and started the academic year off on a fresh and exhilarating beat for the Blue Streaks.

Mario Ghosn
Electronic duo 3OH!3 featuring Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte performs during JCU's 2023 Welcome Back Concert.

About the Contributors
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 14 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].
Mario Ghosn, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Mario Ghosn is the Multimedia - Visual and Technical Editor for The Carroll News from Chesterland, Ohio. He is a senior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications with a Concentration in Digital Media. Mario has been writing for the Carroll News since his Junior year where he decided to switch his major to the Communications field to pursue writing and design. In addition to his involvement with The Carroll News, Mario is involved with Campus Ministry and his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. When he is not on campus, Mario spends much of his time at his communications internship with ReliabiltiyFirst, specializing in graphic design and content creation, as well as managing his father’s restaurant, BurgerIM, on the weekends. In the future, Mario hopes to write professionally for television as well as further his education in other fields. To contact Mario, email him at [email protected].

