Keim Time at the Eras Tour: A wonderful experience I never want to have again

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Sep 22, 2023
Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim+26+shares+some+mixed+feelings+about+seeing+his+favorite+musical+artist+perform+live.
Opinion Editor Brian Keim ’26 shares some mixed feelings about seeing his favorite musical artist perform live.

Ever since the release of the documentary “Miss Americana” in Jan. 2020, I have considered myself to be a Swiftie, aka a “Taylor Swift Enjoyer.” I’ve listened to all of her songs, I know her cats by name (Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, thank you very much) and I even watched her being interviewed by none other than Phineas and Ferb.

Therefore, when I saw Miss Swift perform live on stage over the summer, that must have been the highlight of my life, right? I must be chomping at the bit to get tickets for next year’s performance, right? Not exactly.

Now, let me clear things up: do I regret going to the Eras Tour? Do I think I should’ve said no to getting tickets? Not in the least. That night was sparkling, the energy at Acrisure Stadium was electrifying and the concert was unlike any experience I have ever had before or since. Seeing my all-time favorite songwriter sing in front of a packed crowd while singing every word to almost every song (I mean, I don’t know all the words to “Midnight Rain,” but don’t blame me for that) was a sensational ride. I want to make it clear, in no uncertain terms, that I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Eras Tour and do not regret it. But, if given the chance to go again, I would say, “This ain’t for the best.”

The most obvious detractor in this deal, to me, is the price. Paying upwards of $500 (according to StyleCaster) is a ridiculously high price for anything, and I’m just not sure that Eras justifies that price. Yes, it’s an unforgettable night of fun. It’s also a bunch of songs I already know, being sung by a person I can barely see. To make it worse, my siblings who went had the setlist memorized. If you already know all the songs that will be sung (save two surprise songs), there’s no sense of surprise because you know exactly what to expect. I truly can not fathom why so many people prefer knowing the setlist ahead of time. Yes, there are the two surprise songs at the end, and of course I lost my mind when I heard Taylor Swift start playing the underrated masterpiece “The Story of Us,” but two surprises hardly justify the purchase.

Regardless of how the concert itself turned out, I am incapable of remembering that day without recalling the headaches my siblings and I suffered on the way to actually arrive at the concert. A two hour car trip, wandering around Pittsburgh looking for a place to eat, getting into a hotel room an hour and a half after it was supposed to be ready, almost throwing up several times– all for a bunch of songs I already know. When I imagine the possibility of doing that again, I am immediately exhausted and get an overwhelming feeling of “I can’t be bothered.”

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour was positively phenomenal. I loved my time there, regardless of the annoyances I underwent in the process, and do not regret it at all. However, that doesn’t mean I’m itching to go to any kind of concert ever again. There are certainly people who see the tour as the most exhilarating experience possible, and I’m not trying to dampen their excitement. All I’m saying is that, I think for me, I’d prefer to sit in my room and blast the music on my own.
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

