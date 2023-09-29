Gabbing with Grace: is there a place I can go?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Gabbing with Grace: is there a place I can go?

Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Sep 29, 2023
Isnt+it+so+incredibly+interesting+to+think+about+how+the+places+we+frequented+in+our+youth+have+seen+us+grow+up%3F
Grace Sherban
Isn’t it so incredibly interesting to think about how the places we frequented in our youth have seen us grow up?

Over the summer, my sister got into a car accident. She was totally fine and, once the initial relief regarding her safety washed over me, my mind began to drift to the condition of our 2013 Hyundai Elantra. While my sister made it through the accident virtually unscathed, Alana the Elantra unfortunately did not. 

Alana was the car that saw me through high school and part of my college career. This loss, pardon the pun, hit me like a truck. 

This silver Elantra with the broken backup camera was the car that drove me to and from countless marching band rehearsals and cross country practices in high school. The amount of post-practice Dunkin Donuts trips that this car took with my good friend Mary is immeasurable. Alana was also a frequent visitor of the Swensons on Cedar Rd when she was under my care in University Heights. 

There were memories associated with almost every square inch of that car. My mom’s CD case was located in the center console but remained untouched because Taylor Swift’s “Red” was always spinning in the disk reader. The trunk housed Halloween decorations for Trunk-or-Treat while I sat in the back, handing out candy to elementary school students while dressed as Rosie the Riveter. 

In an instant, those seemingly insignificant details that laid in the body of Alana were gone, destroyed by a severe fender bender. Now I will continue to remember these little moments despite never being able to put my foot on her gas pedal again. However, it was nice to be reminded of every time I touched her leather interior and breathed in her Bath and Body Works air freshener. 

This loss got me thinking about how physical spaces can be a reminder of moments that might have not been prioritized in our long term memory but remain, floating around in the recesses of our minds waiting to be recalled again. For me, this concept can be both a blessing and a curse. 

For example, when I go home, I enjoy venturing to Oberlin, OH; a place that has held meaning to me since I was a kid. I remember being four years old, sitting in Tappan Square watching live music, actively avoiding Peppy the clown while eating pizza and pretzels with my parents and sister. 

Flash forward 14 years, on that same grass I was taking prom pictures and picnicking with friends after graduating from high school. Years before that, before I was even a comprehensible thought, my parents were taking their wedding photos in this same space; I love how I can think about that moment every time I walk through this picturesque town square. How amazing is it that this space is the setting for so many unique, individual moments in not only my life but a myriad of others. 

I’ve had the pleasure of strolling down the beautifully mundane W College Street at every transformative moment in this journey we call life. I can say I have shared the sidewalk with childhood friends and JCU pals alike and what I find utterly fascinating is that, despite the stores and restaurants being the same, I am a drastically different version of myself every time I pass through the thresholds of these businesses. But sometimes, when I venture back to these places with my only companion being my shadow, I can’t stop myself from thinking about the faces I no longer see, reminiscing about a routine that went extinct many years ago.

This feeling has begun to infringe upon a few locations on the campus of John Carroll and surrounding areas in University Heights. How is it possible to already feel nostalgic about a place that I will continue to call home for the next year and a half?

After pondering this swelling feeling on my morning bike ride, I had an epiphany: I’m just scared of forgetting the casual banal moments that seem like life’s filler, constantly waiting for the plot to thicken. It’s the people that I’ve journeyed with that make these places special. They wouldn’t have any meaning if it wasn’t for the fact that we’ve shared these locations together. 

A perfect example of this fear of forgetting occurred over the summer while I was working on keys in the renovated Pacelli Hall, my freshman year home. As I entered the spaces that were the root of so many amazing memories, I was transported back in time. Despite the physical space being drastically different, almost to the point of being unrecognizable, I was able to see those moments as clear as day play out in my mind. Being inside that space reminded me of the people that I shared it with. That’s what gives it meaning. 

So, how do I go on now that I am living with this awareness of fleeting moments in impermanent spaces? Well, one idea would be to get over things and stop being so dramatic about literally everything. Or, I can recognize that it is acceptable to feel a little twinge of sentimentality when I walk by the places that have meaning to me because I shared them with important people in the past, present and future. 

Now, when I walk through Tappan Square or JCU, I can be present in the moment while remembering the good times that preceded it. And the same goes for Alana, wherever she is now, those memories will not only live inside her but me as well.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Managing Editor Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *