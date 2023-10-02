AUDIO: Nationally acclaimed journalist John Quiñones visits JCU

Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid smiles with “What Would You Do?” TV Show host John Quiñones.
On September 22nd, nationally acclaimed journalist John Quiñones visited JCU and sat down with Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid to talk about his career and the impact of his heritage on his reporting. In addition to reading the article in print, you can also listen to it here.
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development.
Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 14 Best of SNO awards and a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project.
In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for.
When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries.
In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians.
To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].
