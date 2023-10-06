Keim Time: I freaking love October

Months. They’re a dime a dozen. They come and go every 30 days, give or take, and there’s at least 12 of them, so why bother being desperately emotionally attached to one of them? While I can not answer this question with any sort of rational persuasive argument, I can sure gush about the month that I prefer to all others: October.

So, why October? I’m not terribly obsessed with Halloween and my birthday isn’t until November, so what is it about the tenth month that gets me so excited? For lack of a better argument, it’s the vibes. Everything about the autumn season brings me to such a state of peace and comfort. The half-naked trees, the orange leaves scattered across the ground, the crisp cool air and the intangible atmosphere that lingers in the air all culminate to create an unparalleled seasonal feeling that, to an extent, only lasts for one month.

Sure, November is an autumn month as well, but by the end it starts to feel more like winter with its biting cold and occasional snow. For the feelings that I, as well as countless others, associate with the fall season, October is the time where they peak.

Something else that this month sparks in me is the memories of Octobers’ past. You see, I was a cross country kid from second grade until my senior year of high school and the XC season somewhat peaked in October. It was the time when the weather became cool enough to be relatively comfortable when running as well as when the most important meets of the season took place.

For roughly half my life, this month was the one that signaled the most significant events of one of the most significant parts of my world. The regular season ended in October, so all the training and the struggles and the victories culminate in this 31-day period. Not to mention that running several miles through the woods on a positively gorgeous October afternoon is a truly magical experience.

As it turns out, the main thing I like about October is the vibe. I thought I would have more to say, but it all essentially amounts to variations of saying that I like how this month feels. Though it is only a brief period of 31 days, every year I find myself looking forward to this month more and more. I don’t have a whole lot to say about it, but I still absolutely adore it.