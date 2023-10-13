The news that keeps us Onward On!

Keim Time with Finn and Jake

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Oct 13, 2023
Some+of+the+Adventure+Time+merchandise+owned+by+Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim.
Brian Keim
Some of the “Adventure Time” merchandise owned by Opinion Editor Brian Keim.
BMO proudly adorns the cover for the DVD of “Adventure Time” season three. (Jacqueline Keim)

“The Sopranos.” “Hunter X Hunter.” “Barry.” “The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.” “Succession.” All of these and more are shows that I’ve been meaning to watch for months, but also ones that I have ignored in favor of rewatching one of my all-time favorites: “Adventure Time.”

Despite its major role in a large portion of my life, I have never actually seen every episode of “Adventure Time.” I’ve seen most of them, but when you’re a middle-schooler trying to keep up with Cartoon Network’s inconsistent release pattern, a few end up slipping through the cracks. That, combined with the fact that it’s been around six years since I’ve seen a lot of these plot-heavy episodes, means I have a lot to look forward to on this rewatch, if you can even call it a rewatch.

So why am I watching this cartoon when I’ve already seen almost all of its episodes in the past? Well, there’s a whole tangent I could go on about comfort shows and anxiety, but that’s not the point here. The point is that it’s “Adventure Time.” It’s one of the most celebrated animated series of the past 20 years and for good reason. Its characters, stories and overall writing style are nearly unmatched in the world of fiction and, though I am not as freshly familiar with the show as I would like to be, I want to share why I personally look forward to experiencing this masterpiece again in a brand new way.

One of the aspects of this show that makes it so appealing to rewatch is its ease of consumption. Though there is a grand total of 283 episodes, it doesn’t feel like it takes a long time to get through all of them. That’s because the episodes, with very few exceptions, are only 10-15 minutes long. I can watch five “Adventure Time” episodes in the time it takes to watch one episode of “Breaking Bad.”

However, don’t let the short episode lengths fool you into thinking the episodes are simple. While early episodes center around rescuing princesses, creating a pie-throwing robot and hiring a group of businessmen, it doesn’t take long for the stories to get increasingly complex as well as quietly philosophical. There is one episode in the fifth season where Finn, the protagonist, becomes the god of a community of tiny sentient replicas of all of his friends. After all these years, I’m still trying to wrap my head around that.

The complete fourth season of “Adventure Time” on DVD, sporting Marceline on the cover. (Jacqueline Keim)

What has endeared the show to me the most over the years is the array of colorful characters. Like the episodes themselves, the inhabitants of the land of Ooo seem straightforward at first, but gain dramatic depth as the series goes on. There are the two main heroes, Finn and Jake, who have to grapple with increasingly complex ethical issues as their adventures continue: Ice King, at first coming across as a princess-snatching maniacal supervillain before the audience learns about his tragic backstory; Princess Bubblegum’s initial role is the stereotypical damsel in distress until she is revealed to be something of a dictator in the Candy Kingdom; and (my personal favorite) Marceline the Vampire Queen, beginning as an angsty antagonist but growing into an incredibly complex character and possibly the best bisexual icon in all of fiction.

There is so much more I could discuss about the show and maybe I will revisit the topic once I watch all nine seasons again, but I feel that I have sufficiently praised it for the time being. If you’ve never given the show a watch before, I highly suggest you give it a try. Come on, grab your friends. You’ll go to very distant lands. With Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, the fun will never end. It’s “Adventure Time.”

1
View Comments (1)
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

    DerekOct 14, 2023 at 6:14 pm

    I have Marceline song: stupid candy kingdom in my Playlist. I love thar song!

