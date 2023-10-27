Courses that JCU should offer

When it comes down to the academic side of John Carroll University, there are oftentimes students who cannot find classes that would interest them. In addition to that, it can be rather difficult for students to find classes that would help them fulfill the core curriculum requirements that still pique interests.

The creation of new courses would resolve both problems. But, what courses should be added? Here are just a few that should be considered.

Philosophy of Taylor Swift Lyrics

JCU Swifties, I know how excited you are, but you need to calm down. With the strong presence of the club on campus, it is no surprise that there should be a class to satisfy the wants of all the students who consider themselves “swifties”. With the deep meaning behind the lyrics of Swift’s songs, many people would say that this class hits different. Looking at everything from the lyrics of her songs, the meaning behind the texts and even the ethics behind those meanings, it is clear that this would be a class in every Swift fan’s wildest dreams. Not only to mention that this could help fulfill the PLKR requirement, so this class is truly tied together with a smile.



HUM: History of True Crime

In a world where it seems like every girl is obsessed with true crime, it makes sense why this would be a popular class among the student body. From discussing the origins of the term “true crime” to understanding the interest of true crime to the general public, this would be a class that could help fulfill one’s humanities credit. In addition, a fun final project for this class would be to tell a true crime story using any medium the small group wants (podcast, video, book, song, etc.). This could also help with any electives that would be essential for anyone majoring in sociology and criminology, so this could satisfy any of the desires of the future FBI or CIA agents in our student population.





CAPA: Introduction to Songwriting and

Ethics of the Music Industry

Finally! Another linked course! Every student knows that those are pretty hard to find, so adding another one of those pairs would definitely make the satisfaction of the requirement a lot easier. Intro to Songwriting is a class that would help students share their creative side, especially if they are interested in writing poems and lyrics with emotion. In addition, Ethics to the Music Industry could highlight the many ethical issues with the music industry such as copyright, not paying certain artists as they should be paid and many more. This new philosophy course could also fulfill the PLVS requirement that JCU’s core curriculum has, so this linked course would help students get the classes they need.



Psychology of Leadership

You would think that this would already be a course that is a part of the curriculum for the prestigious Leadership Scholars program. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Leaders need to be able to understand human behavior at a deeper and more unique level than any other psychology class could teach. This course could help scholars in this program better understand human behavior and how behavior is impacted by certain environments. By learning how to better their skills, motivation and performance in a group, the Leadership Scholars would be more effective in their leadership in the classroom and beyond.This course could also count toward the natural science requirement by the university, making it easier for those chosen for the program to complete their core requirements.

There are many classes that John Carroll University offers. However, with the addition of these classes, JCU would definitely help their students not only be prepared for their future, but also make the choosing of their classes easier and more fun.