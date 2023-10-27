The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Courses that JCU should offer

Cecilia Ostroski, Culture Beat Reporter
Oct 27, 2023
Cecilia Ostroski
John Carroll University is home to many classes to help students succeed, but there could always be more to add.

When it comes down to the academic side of John Carroll University, there are oftentimes students who cannot find classes that would interest them. In addition to that, it can be rather difficult for students to find classes that would help them fulfill the core curriculum requirements that still pique interests.

The creation of new courses would resolve both problems. But, what courses should be added? Here are just a few that should be considered.

Philosophy of Taylor Swift Lyrics
JCU Swifties, I know how excited you are, but you need to calm down. With the strong presence of the club on campus, it is no surprise that there should be a class to satisfy the wants of all the students who consider themselves “swifties”. With the deep meaning behind the lyrics of Swift’s songs, many people would say that this class hits different. Looking at everything from the lyrics of her songs, the meaning behind the texts and even the ethics behind those meanings, it is clear that this would be a class in every Swift fan’s wildest dreams. Not only to mention that this could help fulfill the PLKR requirement, so this class is truly tied together with a smile.

HUM: History of True Crime
In a world where it seems like every girl is obsessed with true crime, it makes sense why this would be a popular class among the student body. From discussing the origins of the term “true crime” to understanding the interest of true crime to the general public, this would be a class that could help fulfill one’s humanities credit. In addition, a fun final project for this class would be to tell a true crime story using any medium the small group wants (podcast, video, book, song, etc.). This could also help with any electives that would be essential for anyone majoring in sociology and criminology, so this could satisfy any of the desires of the future FBI or CIA agents in our student population.


CAPA: Introduction to Songwriting and
Ethics of the Music Industry
Finally! Another linked course! Every student knows that those are pretty hard to find, so adding another one of those pairs would definitely make the satisfaction of the requirement a lot easier. Intro to Songwriting is a class that would help students share their creative side, especially if they are interested in writing poems and lyrics with emotion. In addition, Ethics to the Music Industry could highlight the many ethical issues with the music industry such as copyright, not paying certain artists as they should be paid and many more. This new philosophy course could also fulfill the PLVS requirement that JCU’s core curriculum has, so this linked course would help students get the classes they need.

Psychology of Leadership
You would think that this would already be a course that is a part of the curriculum for the prestigious Leadership Scholars program. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Leaders need to be able to understand human behavior at a deeper and more unique level than any other psychology class could teach. This course could help scholars in this program better understand human behavior and how behavior is impacted by certain environments. By learning how to better their skills, motivation and performance in a group, the Leadership Scholars would be more effective in their leadership in the classroom and beyond.This course could also count toward the natural science requirement by the university, making it easier for those chosen for the program to complete their core requirements.

There are many classes that John Carroll University offers. However, with the addition of these classes, JCU would definitely help their students not only be prepared for their future, but also make the choosing of their classes easier and more fun.
Celie Ostroski is the Culture Beat Reporter for The Carroll News. She is from Brecksville, Ohio, and is majoring in communications(digital media) and double minoring in leadership development and Catholic studies. Celie has always had a passion for writing and storytelling, so when she found out about The Carroll News, she knew that she had to get involved. She started working at TCN her freshman year, and is known for her articles on how often the men at JCU think about the Roman Empire, and answering the trivial question if John Carroll University is Jesuit enough. In addition to her involvement in The Carroll News, Celie is a Leadership Scholar and a Blue Streak Ambassador. Off campus, you can find her getting involved with Northcoast Spirit TEC, an organization that plans retreats for high school students, young adults and adults in the Northeast Ohio area. She also is a self employed video editor, where she produces, films and edits videos for different clients. When not busy with anything school or work related, Celie enjoys reading(particularly British and Southern Gothic literature), hanging out with friends and family, photography, volunteering, and just being her kind, goofy self. In the future, Celie hopes to become a communications manager of a parish, diocese or even a reporter for the Vatican. To contact Celie, you can email her at [email protected]

