The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
What are the best Halloween candies?

Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Oct 27, 2023
A+collection+of+random+candy+that+kids+are+often+given+during+trick-or-treating.
Amelia Marlow
A collection of random candy that kids are often given during trick-or-treating.

Are you looking for ideas for candy to hand out to children while they trick-or-treat? Are you having a hard time deciding what sweets to load up on this spooky season? If so, you came to the right place. In this article, I’m going to count down my picks for the top ten Halloween candies.

#10: Smarties
This was my favorite candy while growing up, but I’ve grown so sick of Smarties that I cannot eat them anymore. When I used to go trick-or-treating every year, I swear every other piece of candy I received was a pack of Smarties.

#9: Dots
Dots are good once in a while, but after I eat one mini box of them, I don’t want any more and it stays like that for months. However, I could probably eat a giant bag of lime Dots in a single sitting whenever I choose because, in my opinion, lime is by far the best favor of Dots.

#8: Mike and Ike
Mike and Ike candies are basically the upgraded version of Dots. They’re considerably more flavorful, but not as chewy. They also seem appetizing once in a while and I’m more likely to have a second box of Mike and Ike candies than Dots.

#7: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups used to be a favorite of mine as well. Even though I’m starting to get sick of eating these, I still enjoy them. The reason for this ranking is because I love eating peanut butter and chocolate in any context, including a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

#6: Heath
If there is a Heath bar right in front of my face, chances are I’m going to eat it. They may be delicious, but I don’t love how the toffee gets stuck in my mouth every time. Heath bars are good both during Halloween and in Dairy Queen blizzards.

#5: Almond Joy/Mounds
I put these two candies together because they’re essentially the same thing. Chocolate with coconut is one of the best combinations within the candy industry. Almond Joy and Mounds are extremely tempting to grab whenever I see them.

#4: Starburst
I can eat Starbursts all day. Its burst of flavor and juiciness in every bite makes Starburst one of my favorite candies. I also love the feeling when a Starburst slowly softens in your mouth. That makes this candy worth eating all the time.

#3: Peanut M&M’s
I’m starting to eat these more frequently, especially when they’re offered in a family size pack. No other combination can possibly top chocolate and peanuts because of the saltiness of the peanut and richness in the chocolate. If I was forced to keep only one type of M&M, I would choose peanut without hesitation.

#2: Twix
In case you were wondering, I don’t have a preference between Left Twix and Right Twix. This is a very popular Halloween candy and it’s definitely one of my first selections when presented with a bowl of candy. Twix is a current favorite of mine and I will probably never get sick of eating it.

#1: Kit Kat
Hands down the best Halloween candy and another one I will never stop eating, as it is my all-time favorite. I would say Kit Kat has always been the most popular candy given out while trick-or-treating. Chocolate and wafers taste way better than they have any right to.
