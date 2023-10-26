The news that keeps us Onward On!

PHOTOS: Disney Trip- Once Upon a Lens

Aliyah Shamatta, Assistant Arts & Life Editor
Oct 26, 2023

88.7 WJCU took on College Broadcasters Inc. in Orlando this year. Being on the board of directors, I had the opportunity to attend the conference where I went to a multitude of panels. On this trip, I learned about broadcasting, writing, social media, and more. The conference was three days in total with the first session starting at 8 a.m. and the last sessions ending around 4:30 p.m. This left plenty of time for tourist adventures over the course of a few days.  

Inspired by Editor-In-Chief Laken Kincaid’s Vegas photos, I decided to use the HUJI filter photo app to take some photographs. I bring to you photos from the Magic Kingdom and around the world at Epcot. From lanterns to fireworks and palm trees to LEGO water dragons, these photos were some of the highlights of my fun and informative trip to Orlando Florida.

image15
Gallery15 Photos
Aliyah Shamatta
First stop, Disney World Castle

