The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Browser games to entertain you in class

Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Nov 10, 2023
Tetris%2C+which+is+a+browser+game+that+involves+filling+in+empty+spaces+with+blocks.
Greg Goebel
Tetris, which is a browser game that involves filling in empty spaces with blocks.

Bored in class? These are some browser games you can play to entertain yourself and help pass the time. I don’t recommend doing this all the time since engagement in class is essential for doing well.

2048.org
The concept of this game is both simple and complex. It starts by displaying a 4 x 4 grid and two tiles with the same number. To play, users have to use all four arrow keys on their laptop to merge two tiles together with the same numerical value. Those will become one tile that is twice their original number (ex. 2 + 2 = 4, 4 + 4 = 8. etc).

This repeats until the number 2048 is visible. A round is lost when the entire grid fills up and tiles are unable to be matched. Since this game is quick, you can attempt to beat your score by playing multiple rounds.

Wordle
This mind-jogging game has recently become very popular in recent years. A maximum of six guesses are given to guess a five-letter word, represented by six rows of five letter boxes. A prediction can be made by typing a word and clicking on “enter” to find out whether or not it’s correct.

When a submission is sent, the color of each letter’s box changes. If a box turns green, that means a letter has been placed in the correct spot. If it is yellow, the letter is included in the word but the initial guess was in the wrong position. A gray box means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

The game ends when the word is guessed correctly or all six attempts have been used.

Make it Meme
This is a more time-consuming game with multiple rounds in one match. If you enjoy humor and looking at stupid memes, this one’s for you.

After finding the website, players are randomly assigned into a lobby with other people from around the world. Once the game starts, each person has to come up with a funny caption for a random meme they get. Everyone in the lobby gets 15 seconds to rate each others’ meme creations. The player with the highest rated meme wins the round.

Tetris
This game is more puzzle-themed since it’s about filling in blank spaces. Players are presented with a grid and different shapes falling onto it. They must fit each descending piece perfectly into empty areas in order to earn points. A row that is completely filled will clear, allowing for more room to attach shapes. A round is over once the structures reach the top of the screen.

Google Feud
Google Feud is a great way to practice thinking outside the box. First, the game will give you many categories to choose from such as food, people and culture. Next, a random fill-in-the-blank question will appear and words that can fit must be guessed. The more popular a guess, the more points that are earned.

A round is completed after four strikes or every blank is correctly filled. People can try to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they want.
About the Contributor
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News
