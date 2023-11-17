Keim Time: friendship, loneliness and Nov. 12

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Keim Time: friendship, loneliness and Nov. 12

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Nov 17, 2023
Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim+spends+a+lovely+night+on+the+Main+Quad+with+some+good+friends.
Drew Steinbrink
Opinion Editor Brian Keim spends a lovely night on the Main Quad with some good friends.

This past week held a day that is very near and dear to my heart: Nov. 12. It’s not my birthday, it’s not a holiday, but it is a very important anniversary. Actually, it’s two very important anniversaries in one day.

Nov. 12, 2021 was a day I was very eagerly anticipating back in my senior year of high school. Not only was it the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version), but it was a special occasion for me personally: it was the day of the St. Ignatius vs. Medina High School football game.

Normally I would not be interested in the slightest, but this game was different. After all, I went to St. Ignatius at the time and most people I worked with went to Medina. Therefore, to make a long story short, I had made plans with a coworker to drive to the game together. As friends.

For context, the concept of friendship was relatively foreign to me back then. I had friends, sure, but I didn’t have any of those strong emotional connections that I knew were key to deep friendships. Heck, I couldn’t name more than two people I was comfortable talking to one-on-one. So for me to go out of my way to invite someone to this event, that was a huge deal for me. And I was anxious.

To put it bluntly, the night did not go as I had planned. It turns out I was a little too anxious and kinda sorta threw up while sitting in my coworker’s car. She was not happy. I managed to get everything on the outside, but the deed was done. I had to go home. I couldn’t go to the game with her. My attempt to form friendship had failed and I blamed myself.

To give another abridged account of events, the next few months were rough. My coworker hated me as a result of my uncontrolled stomach reaction. I continued to blame myself for ruining the relationship. I eventually came to realize that it wasn’t my fault, but I still had unresolved issues. The last time I tried to go out of my way to make a friend, it backfired horribly. So why try again?

Flash forward to fall 2022. After much anxiety, I had started college. I had met a few people, but nobody I would really consider a super close friend at the time. Then, one day, out of nowhere, I went to The Caf and saw four people that I had gotten to know over the course of the past few weeks. I was invited to sit down with them. After joining, I was subsequently invited to the library to study with them. The year was 2022. The date was Nov. 12.

The day was wonderful. I hardly knew these people, but the conversation flowed naturally as if we were lifelong friends. After hours of studying and hanging out, we decided to get dinner together as well. In total, we spent six hours together. That was inconceivable to me at the time. Willingly hanging out with a group of people for six whole hours? I don’t think I had done that since, like, elementary school. But there I was once again with people who I actually liked.

The year is 2023. As I write this, the day is Nov. 12. Those four people I studied with that day are Kate, Elizabeth, Drew and Mario: my four best friends. We meet up nearly every day. We plan events together, we’ve visited each other during school breaks, we are friends. Though our friend group has expanded since last year, my connection with those four is something special.

The one thing I can’t get over is the fact that two of the most significant days in my life occurred exactly one year apart. Was it fate? Divine intervention? Just a crazy coincidence? I don’t know. What I do know is that I will never forget Nov. 12 as the day I learned everything I know about friendship.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *