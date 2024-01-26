What’s the best on-campus job?

Going off to college opens a door to opportunities for students to explore the world and take that next step into adulthood. Campus jobs are a great way for students to get involved in their university and can lead to further opportunities in their future. Each job somewhat differs from the other: some consist of hanging up flyers, others involve sorting mail and others working with incoming students.

Due to the many positions I have held on campus, I must ask the question of which campus job is truly the best. John Carroll hosts a variety of positions such as work at the recreational desk, as a resident assistant, sorting at the mail center, sitting behind office desks, giving tours around campus, serving as an orientation leader, serving up coffee as a Saxbys barista and more. Throughout my process of talking to a variety of students on campus about their jobs, I think it is important to note just how many opportunities there are. However, some students have strong opinions.

“I think that being a tour guide is one of the best on-campus jobs because you get to be students’ first impressions of John Carroll and I love having the opportunity to give prospective students great first impressions,” says Joey Iberis ’26. Many strong leaders on campus are tour guides and each one discusses their experiences and love for the job. After a short walk beside a group, one can take note of all of the informational facts that the tour guides have to memorize to give incoming visitors a great first impression.

“Being an RA opens opportunities to make on campus residents feel welcomed and to be a resource for them is one of the best feelings you can have,” says Logan Sindone ’24. Trusting a student to be in charge of a floor, even an entire building, automatically puts this position high in the ranks.

“The Sports Information Department is the best place to work on campus because of the people you can work with. There’s no closer community of people in an office, from Joe Ginley to the freshman that you can find here,” says Deuce Zak ’24. The sports information department always has activities and events going on. Whether it is a game or a new announcement, each student prepares for their future within the sports world.

“I love working at Saxbys because the environment is fast-paced and fun! The relationships I have made through this job are also a big reason why I work there!” Emma Hvizdos ’26. Saxbys is one of the go-to places for food on campus. It is built with a strong team of workers who keep up with orders and make sure they get every student’s meals out in a timely manner.

“I think being an orientation leader is the best job because of the meaningful connections you get the ability to make with your peers and incoming students. You get the opportunity to show why John Carroll is a great school and community!” says Anna Laube ’26. This position requires students to work with incoming students for their two day orientation sessions. Dealing with a dance-off and a full day of walking around, the team of orientation leaders works together to make the summer enjoyable.

Although there are many more campus jobs than meets the eye, each one highlighted seems to have a close-knit team of students who love what they do. Determining what the best on-campus job is depends on an individual and their preferences, skills and what they want to do in their free time.

Students should explore the diverse opportunities available by actively engaging in on-campus employment. The journey of discovering the best on-campus job is not just about the paycheck—it’s about the experiences, skills and connections that will shape their journey beyond college.