JCU Nursing inspires the future with field work placements

John Carroll is continually looking “Onward On” to the future, always looking for ways to constantly improve. This takes many forms, usually manifesting physically as the myriad of campus construction projects. Recently, a less disruptive change has taken place: the establishment of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program here at JCU.

As the first semester of the new BSN program wraps up, the program looks at its early successes with pride and eagerly toward a future of growth and opportunity.

This fall, 11 students were the first to enter the newly constructed nursing simulation labs in Dolan Science Center. This small group spent the semester focusing on the fundamentals, such as “Introductions to Health Assessments,” “Meeting the Basic Needs of Patients” and “Nursing as a Science.” These fundamental courses set the students up for future semesters as well as clinical experiences throughout their time in the program.

As the program continues to grow, sub-disciplinary courses such as psychiatric nursing will become available as well as professional development opportunities interwoven into the course, a point of pride for Nursing Director Dr. Shanna Botos. Botos told The Carroll News “One thing that I think is really cool and helps John Carroll stand out is that we are creating [a] nursing curriculum that’s for the future. So, there are a lot of surrounding nursing schools… where they’re doing things the way they always have and our goal is to not do that. We want to help these nurses be future forward. They’re learning self-care and resiliency…These nurses will be equipped to address that and not get burnt out.”

The nursing program is also working with Naomi Sigg, John Carroll’s Vice President of Student Experience and Campus belonging, to work towards a fourth area of their certificate around diversity initiatives. Botos stated that she wanted to make sure John Carroll nurses are not “cookie-cutter” and they can “take care of all human beings they encounter in their career.”

In applying these principles and classroom lessons, students in this area of study have the opportunity to go into the field and work in local hospitals. Last fall, clinical sessions took place at Metro Hospital and this semester, there will be two clinical locations: Metro’s psychiatric hospital and Marymount, part of the Cleveland Clinic system.

Looking ahead, the program looks to welcome over 35 new students taking their first nursing courses this semester and those who have taken the fundamentals will be working on the technical skills of nursing such as IV insertion. Later in the program, students will be able to take courses on pediatrics, chronic care management, leadership in nursing and many other specialty courses.

On a larger scale, the BSN program itself is also expanding. Currently, Dr. Botos is working for the BSN program to become accredited. With accreditation comes a wider field of disciplines and courses that can be offered. This also opens the door for the creation of an accelerated

Registered Nurse (RN) program as well as the development of graduate programs such as a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or doctoral programs.

The nursing program at John Carroll is looking ahead to a bright future of its own development in the next couple of years, focusing on program creation, recruiting at local high schools and preparing students for the future of nursing.