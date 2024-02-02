Dr. April Baker-Bell delivers powerful speech on linguistic justice

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Dr. April Baker-Bell delivers powerful speech on linguistic justice

John Carroll receives a lecture on the roots of language and identity in America.
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Feb 2, 2024
Author Dr. April Baker-Bell comes to John Carroll to teach linguistic justice.
University of Michigan
Author Dr. April Baker-Bell comes to John Carroll to teach linguistic justice.

On Jan. 25, Dr. April Baker-Bell, an associate professor at the University of Michigan, traveled to JCU to give a speech titled “Linguistic Justice: Black Language, Literacy, Identity and Pedagogy,” based on her book of the same name.

Baker-Bell is an award-winning author and associate professor of Language, Culture and Justice in Education. She has been recognized both nationally and internationally by news corporations such as “USA Today” and “BBC” and is the recipient of numerous awards such as the 2020 NCTE George Orwell Award for Distinguished Contribution to Honesty and Clarity in Public Language and the 2021 Coalition for Community Writing Outstanding Book Award.

Before launching into her speech on campus, Baker-Bell took a moment to acknowledge the indigenous people whose land we were standing on, the enslaved labor of black people and the fact that we are the benefactor of undocumented people.

To give context for the rest of her speech, Baker-Bell began by sharing the history of Black Language, also called Ebonics, which dates back to the times of slavery. Knowing the importance of language for a group of people, Baker-Bell described how slaves were separated from other slaves who spoke the same language, thus leaving them in a new country with no way to communicate. Traumatized and alone in a nation that denied them literacy, slaves then began to create their own language with each other, often utilizing double meanings and songs to spread messages. This new language, created out of words of their native languages and English, became the roots of Ebonics.

With this history in mind, Baker-Bell then began to describe other aspects of Black Language. One important distinction she made was that Ebonics is a distinct language that has been officially recognized since 1996. She also said that a misconception that some hold is that Black Language is just slang, but as Baker-Bell emphasized, it is not. It is a distinct language with its own unique grammar, patterns and rules.

She emphasized the richness of this speech by describing different areas of language that it expands into, such as rap music and Black American Sign Language (BASL), which is different from American Sign Language (ASL) as it was created because black people were prohibited from attending deaf schools until the 1950s.

From there, Baker-Bell began to explain the connection between Black Language and schools. She articulated how learning language in the first grade is a different experience for white versus black children. For a child whose first language is Black Language, first grade becomes their first interaction with the politics of white language, and teaches them that non-standard language, Black Language, is substandard language. In addition, the white students’ language is labeled as academic, which creates a system that stigmatizes Black Language and causes emotional harm to students who have their tongue labeled as non-academic.

To culminate these points, Baker-Bell taught a phrase that she coined: anti-black linguistic racism. As written on her slideshow, anti-black linguistic racism “describes the linguistic violence, persecution, dehumanization and marginalization that Black-Language speakers experience in schools and in everyday life.”

The text further stated that “this framework also helps explain precisely how Anti-Black Linguistic Racism gets normalized in and through our research, disciplinary discourses, curricular choices, pedagogical practices and teacher attitudes, and it shows how damaging these decisions are on black students’ language education and racial and linguistic identities.”

The last point that Baker-Bell explored was the idea of code-switching. As she explained, code-switching is often encouraged as a form of survival and yet it does not guarantee justice.

To conclude the educational talk on a relevant topic, Baker-Bell answered questions from the audience followed by attending a small reception in the lobby. She also held a workshop the next morning on Jan. 26 to further talk about this topic. The link to her book can be found here.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Bella Congelio is a sophomore English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being a campus beat reporter for The Carroll News, she is a member of the Sweet Carrollines and the Theater Club. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *