The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
VIDEO: TCN Tell all: trying Rising Star Coffee Roasters in Hingetown, OH

Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia and Technical Editor
Feb 14, 2024
Zucchini+brownie+and+hot+chocolate+from+Rising+Star+Coffee+Roasters
Aliyah Shamatta
Zucchini brownie and hot chocolate from Rising Star Coffee Roasters
Aliyah Shamatta

Rising Star Coffee Roasters is a small coffee shop that has seven locations across Cleveland. Rising Star was originally founded in 2012 in Cleveland by Kim Jenkins. The unique building was an old firehouse that was turned into a coffee shop with bountiful greenery and a beautiful painting on the wall. Their locations consist of Hingetown, Lakewood, Van Aken, Tremont, Cleveland Heights, The Arcade and The Roastery. I took the trip and visited their Hingetown location which is only a 25-minute drive from John Carroll University. Rising Star offers a short but simple menu that has coffee, hot chocolate, chai and even bakery items such as cookies, croissants and brownies. They offer different styles such as macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes and even a specialty menu with different flavors. Their prices are cheaper than what you would get at name-brand coffee chains as well. One thing to note is that they do offer non-dairy milks such as oat and almond. After talking with a customer, they said that their Lavender Latte is a must-try because you don’t usually get flavors like that anywhere else. 

 The coffee shop was very calm and clean upon arrival. When told that it was my first time visiting, the two workers were very sweet and gave insight on what their favorites were and what their specials are. The atmosphere in the building was very aesthetically pleasing and quiet, making a great study spot for many. Along the wall were a few shelves with coffee bean bags of some of their flavors. They also had merchandise such as mugs and hats available to purchase. One thing I really liked was that they had a mini cooler with to-go salads and drinks which I thought was very convenient. I was told that their pastry options vary based on location, however, they receive their items from local businesses such as the west side bakery Blackbird Baking Company, Floressa Cafe and The Cleveland Bagel Company. These options offer gluten-free and vegan treats too which was perfect. Not only is Rising Star a family-friendly place, it is great for studying and a cute option to go and take photos with friends. They offer a great on-the-go coffee option with a very caring and friendly staff.
About the Contributor
Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Aliyah Shamatta is a senior from Parma, Ohio. They are a Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and a double minor in Leadership development and Peace, Justice, & Human Rights. Around campus, you can find Aliyah being involved with WJCU as the Social Media Director, hosting their genre show “Do It For The B-sides”, and being a heights DJ. Other involvements include being in the Kappa Delta sorority, Orientation Leader, and a class of 2024 senator. From Halloween to horror, Aliyah loves anything that is spooky-related. Outside of school, you can find them taking daring adventures, playing video games, graphic design, and painting while watching the sunset. In their future, they want to work with companies' social media accounts and have a side broadcasting career.

The Carroll News
