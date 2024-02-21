TCN: Tell All: Nature’s Oasis Van Aken, Ohio

Nature’s Oasis is a small all-natural food market and cafe that has locations in Van Aken and Lakewood. The goal of this company is to support small businesses by bringing their items to the market and having more available options. “Conveniently Healthy” is Oasis’ motto which expresses their mission to bring the best quality products to their customers. Logan Sindone ‘24 and Aliyah Shamatta ‘24 drove seven minutes from John Carroll to Van Aken to visit this location. Upon arrival, the inside was very open and aesthetically pleasing. Their menu hosts a variety of options such as breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads, waffles and more. Their drinks consist of smoothies, juices, coffees and teas. The prices for their menu are a bit more costly than other breakfast options, but knowing that their food is fresh and natural, it seems more reasonable.

Nature’s Oasis is close to campus and not only offers a place to get a meal but also serves as a grocery store. They have a variety of drinks, fresh produce and other healthy options for meals that are from local businesses. Inside you are met with wooden tables and hanging light fixtures that set a tone. The thing that fell short though was the interaction with staff, the place was not busy when we went but the workers did rush our ordering process and the food took a while to come out. There also was not a clear area designated to check out groceries.

Overall, besides the smaller factors, Nature’s Oasis offers options that are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free friendly items. They have a small market to buy groceries, an area to study and even grab a bite to eat. Having a location only seven minutes away from campus, I would say that this is a great option for students to visit.