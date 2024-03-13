PHOTOS: Spring break trip to Columbus

For spring break, many took to the skies to travel to a warmer destination. Logan Sindone ‘24 and Aliyah Shamatta ‘24 went on a road trip to the capital of Ohio, Columbus. The trip consisted of visits to places such as the local Tanger Outlet stores, Polaris Mall, the State House and more.

The day first started off at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn which is located right off the main I-71 highway in Ashland, Ohio. Opened in 1978, Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has been home to many different styles of cheese, meat and fun desserts. After this was a voyage to the Tanger Outlets in Sunbury, Ohio. This then led to a trip to Polaris Mall which had a Dave and Busters attached.

After the slight detour, the two went to the North Market located in downtown Columbus to grab a bite to eat. They walked to the State House which was just so happening to be giving a tour right upon their arrival. Here, they were able to learn about some of the history of Ohio such as information about the presidents that have visited and given speeches in the state. This also included exploring inside the House Chambers. This adventure ended at Ritzy’s, a local burger restaurant, a great conclusion to the excursion.