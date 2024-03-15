How the non-ordained are supporting JCU’s Jesuit mission and identity

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

How the non-ordained are supporting JCU’s Jesuit mission and identity

Lay people across JCU are doing their part to ensure the university’s Jesuit mission and identity do not falter with fewer Jesuit priests.
Tate Farinacci, Copy Chief
Mar 15, 2024
A+statute+of+St.+Ignatius+Loyola+in+front+of+the+St.+Francis+Chapel+at+JCU.
Tate Farinacci
A statute of St. Ignatius Loyola in front of the St. Francis Chapel at JCU.

For over 137 years, John Carroll University has been educating students in the Jesuit tradition, a Catholic religious order founded by St. Ignatius Loyola in the 16th century which emphasizes education, missions and social justice. However, with a shrinking population of Jesuit priests at JCU (and across the country), others have stepped up to ensure the university does not lose its heritage.

The laity (laypeople) at JCU encompass faculty and staff within the religious community who are not ordained clergy or official religious professionals. These individuals are playing an active role in supporting the university by incorporating Jesuit teachings into their work inside and outside of the classroom.

In the 1960s, the Jesuit’s numbers peaked at about 36,000 members worldwide. In 2022, there were only 14,439 Jesuits left in the world, with 2,046 in the United States and Canada alone. JCU witnessed a similar decline. From 1950 to today, the number of Jesuits on campus has dropped from 38 to nine.

A shift towards lay presidents at Jesuit colleges and universities occurred rather recently. In 2018, Michael D. Johnson served as the first lay president of JCU. However, Johnson’s tenure as president was short-lived as Alan R. Miciak, also a member of the laity, replaced him in 2021. The move toward lay leadership also brought more diversity to these institutions.

Just a year later, on Oct. 14, 2022, Fordham University made history when it inaugurated Tania Tetlow as president, making her the first layperson and woman to lead the university. Rockhurst University and Santa Clara University also inaugurated their first lay and female presidents in 2022.

Through the collective efforts of Jesuit communities and their lay partners, a new chapter is unfolding in the wake of the Second Vatican Council and the call of the laity to holiness. The spirit of Jesuit education is thriving due to the diverse perspectives and dedication of its laypeople.

Still, a lack of sufficient lay leadership could spell misfortune for JCU. Nathan Jun, an assistant professor of Philosophy at JCU, warns that there are boxes to check if a university wants to be affiliated with the Jesuits, it can’t be “Jesuit in name only.”

In 2019, Wheeling University (formerly Wheeling Jesuit University) lost its Jesuit affiliation after making substantial cuts to its liberal arts programs; it also lacked the lay leadership and programming to support its Jesuit identity. Jun believes that what happened to Wheeling should be taken as a cautionary tale and he recognizes his agency to ensure JCU does not meet a similar fate.

Jun said, “Simply by virtue of teaching philosophy, I’m contributing to that mission, because of the role of philosophy in a Jesuit education. Given the Jesuits’ 500-year-old tradition of academic excellence, it is really important for people who work at Jesuit universities to be familiar with the mission and the society.”

“I think that the disappearance of Jesuit priests poses more of a challenge to the spiritual dimension of the mission, but it’s also an opportunity for the mission to be taken forward in different ways by different people.” To Jun, laypeople are crucial to the long-term viability of Jesuit universities.

Mo Riley, a graduate assistant for Campus Ministry at JCU and resident minister, said that the decline of priests does not mean that “the mission of John Carroll as a Jesuit institution should waver at all,” and Jesuit values “will never go out of style, even if we have a lower number of Jesuit priests and brothers on campus.”

Jurell Sison, assistant director of Campus Ministry at JCU, feels empowered by the contributions of laypeople to the spiritual aspects of the Jesuit tradition. He is confident the “laity will have a tremendous contribution to the future of the church.”

Sison said he is here “to serve our students,” but his personal mission is “to create what St. Ignatius calls contemplatives,” by using his “gifts and skills to help students to acknowledge their own.”

“So what I am doing to contribute to the Jesuit mission is being who I am. Loving what I love and shaping it within the guidelines and frameworks and tradition of this Ignatian heritage, and hoping that people find it relevant and healing,” said Sison.

Sison acknowledges the inherent differences between laypeople and Jesuit priests, “The collar is an outward identifier [that says] I’m a representative of Jesus. But when I present just as a normal person, there’s a lot more work involved to get someone to trust you.”

Sison does not view the differences as advantages or disadvantages, rather he feels “it all plays a part in how we relate to each other in our moments of need.”

Likewise, Riley feels her position as a lay minister gives her a unique ability to connect with students. “The Jesuits we have are wonderful, but sometimes that barrier of ‘oh, they’re a man [with] a collar’ was really intimidating to me.”

Sison also questions where Jesuit priests should focus their efforts. He said, “The question for me is what are the best roles for priests? Is it teaching? Is it providing pastoral ministry? Is it sitting bedside with people who are dying? Is it education?”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Tate Farinacci, Copy Chief
Tate Farinacci is the Copy Chief for The Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is currently a junior at John Carroll University, pursuing a major in Political Science with a concentration in Legal Studies, along with minors in Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights. Beyond his involvement with The Carroll News, Tate is a member of the esteemed John Carroll Speech and Debate Team. He also serves as a peer learning facilitator for the Political Science department and assists the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. Additionally, he works as a campus tour guide for the Office of Admissions. In 2023, the Tim Russert Department of Communication recognized his achievements in the sport by awarding him the Austin J. Freeley Debate Scholarship and the Deans Debate Cup. Tate maintains an active lifestyle by hitting the gym, going for runs, and practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He's an ardent reader, appreciates journaling, and loves to cook in his free time.

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *