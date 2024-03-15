Keim Time: working after a break

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Keim Time: working after a break

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Mar 15, 2024
Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim+discusses+the+difficulty+of+returning+to+a+hefty+workload+after+a+long+week+of+relaxation.
Brian Keim
Opinion Editor Brian Keim discusses the difficulty of returning to a hefty workload after a long week of relaxation.

This week I am experiencing a difficulty that I know is not unique to me: the struggle of returning to work after a long period of relaxation. After nine whole days of doing practically nothing, apart from that which I chose myself, it takes a lot of energy and willpower to get started on all the schoolwork that I should finish, lest I suffer the consequences.

While the obvious answer seems to be something along the lines of “simply pick yourself up and get started,” it is not that easy. Though short-lived, my spring break was practically worry-free and I got used to that lifestyle very quickly. I would wake up whenever I wanted and treat myself to a day of rewatching episodes of “Community” and finally making my way to the end of “Metal Gear Solid.”

The return from spring break has been rougher than the one from winter break even though, on paper, it should be more of an adjustment to come back from a whole month free from classes. While I was away from class during winter break, I was not free from responsibility, as I spent a significant portion of my time working as a lifeguard at my local rec center. If anything, the return to school lightened my load. The adjustment was also easier because of the lighter workload at the beginning of the semester. Most (not all, but most) professors take the first class or two to give an overview to students, giving about a week to ease into the rhythm of a new semester.

Spring break does not come with such luxury. Professors will keep up business as usual, not slowing down classes in the slightest. Some even assign work over break which defeats the entire purpose of a break. Though I was fortunate enough to be free from work that needed to be done, I am certainly not free from it now.

After the first day of classes I was greeted by a six-page essay due Friday and a 50-page reading due Tuesday. I knew about these assignments beforehand and a wise man would have gotten a head start on them, but I never claim to be a wise man. When faced with the amount of work that I need to accomplish, it is easy for me to get tired and simply put off all of my assignments to a later unspecified time. For better or for worse, I can’t do that forever.

Since I’ve posed this issue that many students face, I might as well suggest some solutions as well. My first suggestion is to ease yourself into work. Take a look at everything you need to do and start off with something on the easier side. For me, it was this column. After taking care of that, you’ll likely be in a more productive headspace and be able to tackle something on a larger scale.

My next piece of advice is to find your process and trust it. I’ve found that breaks are an important part of my personal work process, but it’s different for every person! Find whatever works for you, stick to it and don’t feel bad for not studying the “correct” way. If it works, there’s nothing incorrect about it.

Work often sucks and can be immensely draining on a person’s mental state. While I wish there was an easy way to change it, I can not think of one. However, whether we like it or not, it continues and, with any luck, we can continue to survive it and make it through to the other side.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *