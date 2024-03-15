Shamatta’s Shenanigans: how are my New Years resolutions going?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Shamatta’s Shenanigans: how are my New Years resolutions going?

Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Mar 15, 2024
Multimedia%3A+Visual+and+Technical+Editor+Aliyah+Shamatta+shares+some+of+their+thoughts+and+reflections+about+their+life.
Laken Kincaid
Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor Aliyah Shamatta shares some of their thoughts and reflections about their life.

At the beginning of each year, I find myself setting the basic three New Year resolutions that many fail to meet. These include eating healthier, working out more, or even making my bed every morning. I will be the first to admit; I stick with my goals for a few weeks then end up falling off the bandwagon by Feb. 1. In a survey done by Discover Happy Habits, it was found that only 22% of people stick to their new year goals and only 54% of those people barely do so. This year, I am determined for it to be different and so far I would say that I am holding true.

When it came to setting goals for this year, I wanted to focus on traits that I found myself falling victim to throughout 2023. I would always say yes to people, let others use me for their own personal growth and not focus on what I wanted to do. These habits resulted in my first resolution: be focused on saying yes to myself and participating in things that I want to do. Whether it is staying inside and binge-watching “The Vampire Diaries” during the weekend, joining a new organization that will help my future or cutting my hair into a bob cut, my goal is to stop pleasing those around me all the time and focus on what makes me happy.

My second goal was to work on my tone when conversing with those around me and even with myself. If there is something that I have learned from my friends and family, it is that sometimes the things I say come off the opposite of how I mean them. This endeavor is still a work in progress, but the first step is self-awareness. Then slowly, but surely, working on it.

This goal is more prominent for how I talk to myself, which is something I noticed at the end of 2023. This ranges from saying I won’t be able to do something to telling myself I look bad in what I am wearing. I started taking a step back and thinking about what I am going to say before I say it and, recently, how it may be taken by others.

My third goal was to start meal prepping. Meal preparation is something that I have a constant battle with because the idea of eating the same thing every day around the same time is boring. When doing it the first time a few years ago, it was just chicken, rice and broccoli. I knew this year needed to be different and I had to switch up what I was eating so I could stick with it.

I tried meat paired with asparagus and roasted potatoes, chicken caesar salad wraps with carrots and even overnight oats. Dedicating over six hours every Sunday to cooking, not including the two hours alone of shopping for the food, became a chore rather than something I genuinely enjoyed doing. I kept up with this for the first two months then broke it for a McDonald’s McChicken and Dr. Pepper. Maybe I will give it another go in the future, but for now I will hope for my mom to continue to include me in her dinner plans.

Overall, I would say that two out of three of my goals are being followed. I was against setting them up at first but I knew that if I didn’t I would just spend my time hoping that it will change without making any efforts to do the change.

I have noticed that I am much happier once I stopped saying yes to everything and everyone. It feels like there is some weight off my shoulders more recently and I can actually breathe. It makes me reflect on how much time I have lost on the things I was passionate about to pursue others and their things rather than my own. I am starting to protect myself more while still having fun and enjoying everything my last semester has left to offer.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Aliyah Shamatta is a senior from Parma, Ohio. They are a Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and a double minor in Leadership development and Peace, Justice, & Human Rights. Around campus, you can find Aliyah being involved with WJCU as the Social Media Director, hosting their genre show “Do It For The B-sides”, and being a heights DJ. Other involvements include being in the Kappa Delta sorority, Orientation Leader, and a class of 2024 senator. From Halloween to horror, Aliyah loves anything that is spooky-related. Outside of school, you can find them taking daring adventures, playing video games, graphic design, and painting while watching the sunset. In their future, they want to work with companies' social media accounts and have a side broadcasting career.
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 18 Best of SNO awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4 and two honorable mentions from the College Media Association. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *