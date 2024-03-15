The news that keeps us Onward On!

John Carroll partners with Notre Dame College for teach-out program

John Carroll is among nine universities that are offering remaining Notre Dame Falcons the opportunity to complete their degree.
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Mar 15, 2024
Administration+building+at+Notre+Dame+College%2C+located+in+South+Euclid%2C+OH.
Amelia Marlow
Administration building at Notre Dame College, located in South Euclid, OH.

Since Notre Dame College opened its doors in 1922, its institution has accomplished many major milestones that have left a lasting impact on students. With the implementation of a liberal arts curriculum and its Division II atmosphere, NDC has helped many generations of students with finding their passions and giving them the tools they need to succeed in the real world environment.

However, despite these victories, on Feb. 29, Notre Dame College announced that it is closing at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year after facing a variety of challenges that make it difficult to provide students with a quality education and college experience. Conversations regarding the uncertainty of NDC’s future began in Nov. 2023 after former President Dr. J. Michael Pressimone resigned.

In a release provided by 3News, the institution explained that it “has faced long-standing challenges related to declining enrollment, a shrinking pool of college-aged students, rising costs and significant debt [exceeding $10 million].”

“I was devastated,” said Dr. Lisa Flaherty, who is the department head of Strategic Communication and Public Relations at NDC and a professor in the Tim Russert Department of Communication. “I had hoped that we would find a way to stay afloat, as we always have done.”

Notre Dame College recently announced that they have agreements with nine nearby universities that are willing to help students continue their college careers and complete their degrees within a timely manner. They have the ability to finish college as a transfer student through a “Teach-Out Program.” NDC students in good academic standing with at least 60 completed credits will be given automatic admission into these schools, transfer of all credits and financial package matching.

The nine partner universities include Walsh University, Hiram College, Ursuline College, Baldwin Wallace University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College and Mercyhurst University along with John Carroll.

Officials from Notre Dame College and Cleveland State University held several meetings last fall to discuss the possibility of the two institutions merging together. However, Walsh University was the first institution to offer Notre Dame students guaranteed acceptance and net price matching. Hiram College stated that all NDC students will be accepted with no application fee and will be provided with financial package matching and 100% transfer of all credits. Ursuline College ensures that those currently enrolled at Notre Dame College will be permitted to complete their degree programs with as little interruptions as possible. The school is using the recent closing of Chamberlain College of Nursing’s Cleveland branch as a base to come up with plans to accommodate the needs of NDC students.

John Carroll University agreed with Notre Dame to serve as a teach-out partner. The institution is also offering automatic admission, net price matching and credit loss. They’re committed to helping NDC students finish their degrees with the goal of providing a seamless transition to the JCU community.

“Most upper division students are devastated, lost and angry,” Flaherty stated. “Seniors are relieved that it won’t impact graduation, but still lost because [it was] their home for years and will no longer be home. I’m working with juniors and sophomores to find the right path for them.”

On March 19, students have the opportunity to meet with staff members from these partnering schools to learn more about the details their campuses entail.

Rachel Radkowski ‘26, an Early Childhood Education major at Notre Dame College, told The Carroll News, “Personally, I am optimistic about the new changes ahead. I love Notre Dame and my experience there, but when one door closes, another opens.”

Currently, Flaherty is unsure about her plans moving forward. She told The Carroll News “I have other part time positions as faculty here at John Carroll and as a writer at American Greetings. However, I will need to find something full time. I also may just take some time to heal and discover myself.”

In addition to giving students unconditional support during their transferring process, Notre Dame College is offering HR support to all faculty and staff to assist them with transitioning into a new career.
