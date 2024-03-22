Free Canvas extensions to organize your assignments

As midterms pass, assignments can start to pile up on the laptops of students regardless of their field of study. Studies show that when someone is better organized, their grades are often higher than their unorganized peers. When grade-point averages and extra credit begin to all feel like chaos whirling around their brain, it is important to stay organized amidst the hustle and bustle of college life.

While a Canvas dashboard can seem daunting when it is stacked to the top of your screen, there are tools available to keep all of your tasks in check. From night mode to making scrolling through modules at night easier on your eyes to gamifying your deadlines, these Google Chrome extensions can alleviate some stressors associated with an overwhelming end-of-term.

This extension makes it easier to visualize your assignments and pressing due dates. With an easy-to-use dashboard that appears on the side of your class roster, you can easily identify what papers are coming up regardless of their subject. Also, checking discussion posts and tests off your to-do list is even more satisfying with a color-coordinated ring layout, showing how close you are to taking it easy for the rest of the week. You can also create “custom” tasks which help you allot time for more soft tasks like studying or group project meetings

More on the practical side, Canvas+ offers multiple amenities including dark mode for desktop users. This extension also has a search bar, allowing you to easily search for the work you need. Other fun options include panel color customization and a quicker way to email professors and classmates. While only a few small changes, this tool can make classwork and planning easier in the long run.

Do you want to get creative within the learning management system? Better Canvas offers seemingly endless customization options including changing the picture, title and color of your desired courses. Along with this quirky avenue for self-expression, this extension also reorganizes your dashboard to make it easier to determine which classes have rising due dates and which you can pump the breaks on.

Although looking at Canvas can be a downer for most students, these easy-to-install tools make the long days in a lab or staring at an Excel sheet a bit more palpable.