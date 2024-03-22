PHOTOS: Nature photo gallery

Spring break is a time that college students look forward to every year. While anticipation builds for some with their impending travel plans to Fort Lauderdale, other look forward to the simple pleasures of spending time outside of their hometown.

Amelia Marlow ‘25 took advantage of her downtime during spring break to snap some pictures of some outdoor scenes in action around her hometown with different camera lenses. Since the various aspects of the outdoors allow for unlimited photoshoot options, Marlow was able to visit a few destinations for creating this gallery. The backyard of Marlow’s residence inspired some creativity since it’s in a wooded area. Being employed at a plant nursery that sells over 1,000 varieties of perennials also presented many opportunities for taking pictures. Marlow even visited a park to get a shot of Lake Erie and an overpass to capture rush hour on I-90. Whether you look forward traveling outside state for spring break or close to home, enjoying your time off as a student is important during the year.