The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
PHOTOS: Nature photo gallery

Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Mar 22, 2024
Amelia Marlow
A sunset captured from a backyard with a soft filter lens.

Spring break is a time that college students look forward to every year. While anticipation builds for some with their impending travel plans to Fort Lauderdale, other look forward to the simple pleasures of spending time outside of their hometown. 

Amelia Marlow ‘25 took advantage of her downtime during spring break to snap some pictures of some outdoor scenes in action around her hometown with different camera lenses. Since the various aspects of the outdoors allow for unlimited photoshoot options, Marlow was able to visit a few destinations for creating this gallery. The backyard of Marlow’s residence inspired some creativity since it’s in a wooded area. Being employed at a plant nursery that sells over 1,000 varieties of perennials also presented many opportunities for taking pictures. Marlow even visited a park to get a shot of Lake Erie and an overpass to capture rush hour on I-90. Whether you look forward traveling outside state for spring break or close to home, enjoying your time off as a student is important during the year.

A pretty sunrise on Friday, Mar. 8 at 6:30 a.m.

About the Contributor
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
