Admitted Student Celebration welcomes the newest Blue Streaks

Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Mar 29, 2024
Members+of+the+Sweet+Carrollines+smile+for+a+picture+after+performing.+From+left+to+right%2C+members+include+Chrissy+Anfang+%E2%80%9826%2C+Kimberlee+Welch+%E2%80%9826%2C+Charlotte+Stibley+%E2%80%9827%2C+Bella+Congelio+%E2%80%9826%2C+Vic+Jackson+%E2%80%9826%2C+Allie+Toth+%E2%80%9824+and+Madelyn+Juday+%E2%80%9825.+
Bella Congelio
Members of the Sweet Carrollines smile for a picture after performing. From left to right, members include Chrissy Anfang ‘26, Kimberlee Welch ‘26, Charlotte Stibley ‘27, Bella Congelio ‘26, Vic Jackson ‘26, Allie Toth ‘24 and Madelyn Juday ‘25.

Watch out! The newest streaks have arrived at JCU! This past Sat., March 24, new students were recognized at the Admitted Student Celebration. Both faculty and students came together to provide a great day for the admitted students and their families.

Throughout the day, students and parents were able to learn more about JCU through a variety of planned activities. After an 8:30 a.m. check-in at the Dolan Center for Science and Technology, the masses walked over to the D.J. Lombardo Student Center for breakfast and a John Carroll Expo, where presentations were given by academic success advisers, career services, current students and the Assistant Athletic Director Mike Hollins. After the Expo, a session called “Welcome to John Carroll University” was held in the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Gym, followed by academic breakout sessions.

From 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., even more events took place for the admitted students and their families. The Schott Dining Hall offered lunch, organized tours of campus were held, and an alumni meet and greet was available along with an opportunity to meet department chairs. Following this time span, a students-only Blue and Gold Beginnings Bash took place in the intramural gym while a presidential reception for parents/guests occurred in the Dolan Science Center. To close off the day, everyone had one last hoorah at a Blue Streak rally.

In addition to the events held, resources on campus were available to the students and their families. The Office of Student Enrollment and Financial Services was open for any families with questions and the campus bookstore was open and full of shopping families and students.

One specific time from the day that was especially exciting was when students and their families were in the D.J. Lombardo Student Center during the 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. time. During this, different student performing arts groups gave performances for the prospective streaks and their families, which allowed students to actually see and even meet current students. The groups that performed were the JCU Pep Band, the Sweet Carrollines, Rhapsody Blue, the JCU Wind Ensemble, the Boot Scootin Blue Streaks and DJZ13.

The Student Center was truly brought to life with all the performing student groups, blue and yellow fresh flowers, multiple balloon structures, refreshments and goodies for the admitted students. Current students and faculty were also available to answer questions, which helped to create a sense of JCU community.

Freshman Charlotte Stibley commented on this community building. As a member of the Sweet Carrollines, she performed at the event, and when asked what she thought about the day, she responded “I remember my Admitted Student Day last year. I had such a good time, so I’m glad that I can be on the other side this year and welcome new students.”

Scotty Crawford ‘26, who was a student volunteer at the event, shared his thoughts on the day by stating “it’s a great welcoming to new students and a tradition that needs to stay. It’s a great way to connect future students with current students. It’s always a great and relaxing Saturday.”

Incoming freshman Clare Fitz-Patrick smiles with her mother in the DJ Lombardo Student Center. (Bella Congelio)

Two of the admitted students also commented on the day by giving answers to the question: what are you most excited about when thinking about coming to JCU in the fall?

Izabella Maroulis ‘28 shared she was excited to “[meet] new people and the [see the] campus. It’s really pretty and I’ve never been here before, so it’s exciting to see. Also, [I’m excited for] meeting people in my major who are interested in the same things as me.”

Clare Fitz-Patrick ‘28 stated she was excited for “all the opportunities. There have been so many with the singing club [the Sweet Carrollines] and I saw a hiking club, also all the classes and electives.”

After a day of celebrating by meeting new faces, eating meals together and welcoming the new class, spirits are high at JCU. We can’t wait to see the class of 2028 next fall!
About the Contributor
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Bella Congelio is a sophomore English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being a campus beat reporter for The Carroll News, she is a member of the Sweet Carrollines and the Theater Club. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.

