Keim Time: grammatical nitpicks (and why they don’t matter)

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Keim Time: grammatical nitpicks (and why they don’t matter)

Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Mar 29, 2024
Opinion+Editor+Brian+Keim+discusses+his+obsession+with+grammar+and+how+insignificant+it+truly+is.
Brian Keim
Opinion Editor Brian Keim discusses his obsession with grammar and how insignificant it truly is.

In my life, I have often been described as pretentious. Mostly by myself, but I do get the feeling that it’s the impression I give to people around me. I correct people on grammatical and factual errors, even in casual conversations. I myself try my best to maintain what I’ve been raised to think of as “proper grammar,” regardless of the situation. I will pronounce “caramel” with three syllables despite the ridicule that inevitably follows. The question I ask, then, is “why?” Why do I care so much about these stupid little intricacies even though, logically, I know it doesn’t matter?

First of all, it doesn’t matter. The specifics and mechanics of grammar and pronunciation have no effect on the day-to-day lives of most people. I’m not going to say these things are completely useless in all fields (I am, after all, a newspaper editor), but in casual conversation, they are inconsequential. The average person will not suffer any consequences for ending a sentence with a preposition, having an indefinite subject or using “who” when they should have used “whom.”

So why do people like myself place so much importance on the minuscule mechanics of a language that is flawed and inconsistent at its core? In part, I think it has to do with pride. If someone believes something to be right, grammatically or otherwise, they will want to continue to do it. Speaking from personal experience, I do feel a bit of intellectual superiority when correcting people on their grammar. I was right, they were wrong. I’m not entirely proud of it, but it does feel good.

This is something I am in the process of working through. I don’t want to be a smug know-it-all, I just can’t always help it. Sometimes it just slips out. And there’s not necessarily anything wrong with grammar. It certainly gives the appearance of intelligence. Correcting the grammar of others, though, gives the appearance of snobbery.

Lately I’ve tried to simply let things slide. I try to maintain so-called proper grammar, but I avoid correcting other people. I pronounce “Studio Ghibli” with a soft “G,” but don’t mind people who use a hard one (even though it’s definitely incorrect).

Even in my own writing and speaking, I’ve become more casual. I know it’s technically improper to end a sentence with a preposition, but I also know it’s insanely clunky to use the phrase “with which” in everyday conversation. While I don’t see myself changing my own grammatical habits in the near future, I will certainly make an effort to stop trying to change the habits of others.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Brian Keim, Opinion Editor
Brian Keim is the Opinion Editor for The Carroll News, hailing from Medina, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University, majoring in English with a concentration in creative writing and minoring in communications with a concentration in digital media.
Often referred to as a “person” who “exists,” Brian is also involved in the JCU Improv Troupe and Blue Streaks on the Run. In his free time he allegedly considers film-watching and book-reading to be two activities that are enjoyable as well as life-changing, if you know where to look.
To request biased film opinions, haphazard Academy Award predictions, or otherwise contact Brian Keim, he can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *