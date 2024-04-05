The news that keeps us Onward On!

BREAKING: Petition garners national attention to stop JCU drag show

Thousands have voiced their opposition through an online petition, urging the university president to cancel the event, citing its perceived conflict with Catholic teachings.
Laken Kincaid, Tate Farinacci, and Amelia Marlow
Apr 5, 2024
Over 13,000 individuals have signed a petition on Tradition, Family, Property Student Action’s (TFP) website addressing Alan Miciak, president of John Carroll University, and requesting that the university prohibit the Allies student organization— along with the Gender, Sexuality, & Women’s Studies, Peace, Justice, & Human Rights, Political Science, and Sociology & Criminology departments— from hosting the event “Gender as Power and Performance” on April 5, 2024.

This program is a revival of drag shows at John Carroll as there has not been on campus since 2019. Now, five years later, it seems history may be repeating itself. This event features a Q&A panel with professors Shawn Burton, Joe Krivos, Malia McAndrew and Dianna Taylor in addition to a drag show. According to the petition, however, the event contradicts Catholicism and JCU’s Jesuit Catholic mission and identity.

“TFP Student Action promotes moral values on college campuses nationwide and is a campaign of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP),” John Ritchie, the Student Action Director of TFP, told The Carroll News that “Students and families connected to John Carroll University asked us to help them oppose the immoral drag show. So we did, in the form of a petition, urging the university to cancel the event.”

Ritchie says the drag show is a “vulgar display of lust” and how lust is one of the deadly sins. He states that “noble institutions of higher learning should elevate the soul and inspire us to love truth, beauty and goodness, but never degrade students with hypersexualized and immoral shows.”

Noble institutions of higher learning should elevate the soul and inspire us to love truth, beauty and goodness, but never degrade students with hypersexualized and immoral shows.

— Student Action Director John Ritchie

This petition underscores how highly politicized issues like gender and sexuality have become in America and the difficulties institutions are facing in hosting academically-focused events on such controversial topics.

The originator of the petition claims to be a relative of a student at the Borromeo Seminary of the Cleveland Diocese, however, the Diocese did not respond to a request for comment regarding the reference to a seminarian in the petition. Instead, their statement acknowledges that the “program is academic in nature and features four JCU faculty speaking on several interrelated topics, which include the various understandings of gender in both history and the social sciences, along with some of the ways the university can support LGBTQ wellness and mental health.”

JCU issued a statement on the event and the petition on April 4 to The Carroll News which said, “Our university is a place where students should encounter the range of differences that reflect the world in which we live. We are a place that should discuss difficult or controversial topics in a rational and civil manner. Dialogue and increased understanding is part of the formation experience for our student body,” and “‘Gender as Power & Performance’ is first and foremost an academic event – initiated by students and supported by faculty – oriented toward such mutual learning.”

Fr. James Bretzke, S.J., told The Carroll News that “Having an academic discussion of gender simply cannot be equated with ‘promoting unnatural behavior’… I find [the petition’s] accusation to be false and defamatory. The Catechism of the Catholic Church condemns such discourse as violations against both truth and charity.”

Erin Waner ‘27, president of JCU’s Allies Club, said, “We’re disappointed that there are members of the Carroll community who are strongly opposed to the event…however, both the event and the Allies club have the support of the administration and many faculty, staff, students and alumni. We will not let this dissuade us from our goal of ensuring that everyone in the queer community is safe, accepted and free to express themselves both on and off campus.”

We will not let this dissuade us from our goal of ensuring that everyone in the queer community is safe, accepted and free to express themselves both on and off campus.

— Erin Waner 27'

Taylor, a professor of philosophy on the panel, said, “It is not surprising that an event which brings [gender and sexuality] into conversation has raised some controversy, especially since the petition was picked up by a highly organized national organization.”

“I believe indeed there is corruption involved here, but the corruption is located in the approach of the TFP organization,” Bretzke said, “The term ‘drag show’ has a fairly commonly understood meaning in contemporary society and whatever is scheduled for April 5 is certainly NOT in that genre.”

As of April 4, “The university has confirmed that the panel, Q&A and drag performances will go ahead as scheduled,” and “Neither the Allies board nor the club itself have faced any significant backlash or harassment,” said Waner.

However, Ritchie states that he hopes the petition will halt the event, stating “I’m sure the TFP petition to stop the drag show is pleasing to God. And what’s pleasing to God is always successful.”

Regarding safety concerns, Jeffrey Daberko, chief of the JCU Police Department, told The Carroll News that “JCUPD is fully aware of the event and will provide appropriate coverage to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees and compliance with relevant university policies.”

8
View Comments (8)
About the Contributors
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper. They have received 18 Best of SNO awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence award for Region 4 and two honorable mentions from the College Media Association. They have also been recognized by universities like Georgetown for their investigative reports. Additionally, they also write political satire for The Hilltop Show and feature stories on global poverty for The Borgen Project. In addition to their involvement with The Carroll News, Laken is involved with the Kappa Delta sorority, the speech and debate team, the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Improv club and other organizations. They also serve as the news director for WJCU 88.7, John Carroll's own radio station, and as the president for John Carroll's Society of Professional Journalists chapter.  Laken also started their own national nonprofit organization known as Art with the Elderly which they have won the President's Volunteer Service Award and the Humanity Rising Award for. When not writing, Laken can be found doing graphic design for their internship with Union Home Mortgage or working as a resident assistant and peer learning facilitator on campus. Laken also enjoys skiing and watching true crime documentaries. In the future, Laken hopes to become a political journalist for a national news organization or to be a campaign commercial editor for politicians. To contact Laken, email them at [email protected].
Tate Farinacci, Copy Chief
Tate Farinacci is the Copy Chief for The Carroll News, from Chardon, Ohio. He is currently a junior at John Carroll University, pursuing a major in Political Science with a concentration in Legal Studies, along with minors in Communication and Peace, Justice, and Human Rights. Beyond his involvement with The Carroll News, Tate is a member of the esteemed John Carroll Speech and Debate Team. He also serves as a peer learning facilitator for the Political Science department and assists the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. Additionally, he works as a campus tour guide for the Office of Admissions. In 2023, the Tim Russert Department of Communication recognized his achievements in the sport by awarding him the Austin J. Freeley Debate Scholarship and the Deans Debate Cup. Tate maintains an active lifestyle by hitting the gym, going for runs, and practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He's an ardent reader, appreciates journaling, and loves to cook in his free time.
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

Comments (8)

  • J

    Jan LukasApr 5, 2024 at 4:42 pm

    The panel discussion is not the issue. Let the professors have their academic freedom. However, in the name of diversity and inclusion, is it necessary to have entertainment that degrades women and provocatively accents sexuality?
    We are called to walk with our fellow travelers, who struggle with anxiety, mental and depression issues, but it’s not compassionate to encourage behavior of those who suffer from disordered behavior to “perform.”
    We want what is good, true and beautiful for us all. A drag performance is none of these. It seems that it’s easier to subordinate morality to political ideology then take a stand with students to initiate content for university events. A drag show has no redeeming qualities.
    Isn’t the Catholic Church supposed to “move the world“ not “move with the world?“

  • J

    JCU ProfessorApr 5, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property is an ultra-reactionary and crypto-fascist organization that has been repeatedly condemned by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    • J

      Jack RitterApr 5, 2024 at 3:24 pm

      What are the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Catholic credentials to condemn a peaceful organization it happens to disagree with?

      Just curious.

      • J

        JCU ProfessorApr 5, 2024 at 4:00 pm

        A “peaceful” organization that supported the Salvadoran junta (which murdered scores of Catholic clergy) in the 1980s. A “peaceful” organization whose members were linked to attempted attacks on abortion providers in the 1990s and, more recently, in the deadly riots in Charlottesville, VA in 2016…

  • E

    Emma ArrighiApr 5, 2024 at 11:35 am

    One other thing about the petition is that many of the signatures are from people not at all connected to JCU or even Cleveland, especially among those who have shared it on Twitter. TFP has the petition displayed on their website homepage, so it likely attracts anyone who visits their page. While it has garnered “national attention,” that attention has probably been more from people across the country than members of the JCU community whom the event actually affects. I think the University’s statement standing by the event and the number of faculty involved in the event illustrate that there is a lot of backing for it at JCU.

    • J

      JCU ProfessorApr 5, 2024 at 1:03 pm

      In the 1970s and 80s, the TFP played an active role in propping up right-wing dictatorships in Central and South American that deployed death squads to murder trade unionists and human rights activists, including many priests and nuns.

      • J

        Jason EastmanApr 5, 2024 at 3:31 pm

        Sounds like old news. But TFP is not a political group. It works in the realm of values, culture, and ideas — not politics.

        The question that JCU needs to answer is this:

        If drag shows fuel the sin of lust, and lust is still a sin, why is the Catholic institution allowing it?

        Thanks.

        • J

          JCU ProfessorApr 5, 2024 at 4:14 pm

          It isn’t old news to anyone who knew and loved Jean Donovan and Dorothy Kazel, whose blood is very much on TFP’s hands.

          As for sin and what fuels it, th question YOU need to answer is this: if transphobic and homophobic rhetoric fuels malicious violence against trans people, and if malicious violence is still a sin, why does TFP spew transphobic and homophobic rhetoric?

          As a Jesuit institution, we take seriously our universal apostolic preference to “walk with the excluded.” As a Catholic institution, we take seriously Jesus’ call to love others, especially those on the receiving end of hatred, discrimination, and intolerance.

