Gabbing with Grace: who are we?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Gabbing with Grace: who are we?

Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Apr 5, 2024
Grace+Sherban+contemplates+how+the+people+we+meet+in+life+impact+our+personalities.
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban contemplates how the people we meet in life impact our personalities.

A few weeks ago, I decided to rewatch the “Before Trilogy” with Ethan Hawke and Julia Delpy. Over the course of three movies, director Richard Linklater tells an expanded love story that spans multiple decades. Upon my rewatch of the second film in the trilogy, “Before Sunset,” which also happens to be my favorite, I was struck by one line in particular.

After reflecting on how fascinating the small traits and characteristics of each individual person she meets are, Delpy’s character Céline says, “I guess when you are young, you believe that you will meet many people with whom you’ll connect with, but later in life you realize it only happens a few times.”

In everyday life, we encounter so many people and sometimes it can be difficult to fathom the deep interconnection and relationships that exist within the scope of not only a college campus but the world. However, despite these many connections, how many of them are of any real quality? How many of them are able to stand the test of time?

Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid ’24 once said something very profound that has stuck with me and has been on the forefront of my mind as of late. Essentially, their main argument was that we are an amalgamation of the five people we spend the most time with. Imagine a detective board with your picture at the center; a red string connects words and phrases from your personal vocabulary that were picked up from those closest to you.

When thinking about my personality and identity in this way, a lot of things started to make sense. It’s not uncommon to pick up the mannerisms of another person, especially when you spend an exorbitant amount of time together. Yet, spending time and developing a worthwhile, meaningful connection are not mutually exclusive. Not to mention, the five people are more often than not going to change even if you don’t want them to.

In my own experience, I find it important to recognize the fleetingness of every moment so I don’t take it for granted. One day, I am going to miss the silly, routine interactions that comprise most of my day, despite them not being thought of as monumental in the present. The five people I spend the most time with now may change but I hope to be able to keep them in my memory. I will not see the same people everyday but I keep our connection alive in the way I treat people, the way I talk.

“Before Sunset” epitomizes the “five people” theory in a way that not many people are able to relate to. After nine years, a chance interaction between two people is so impactful that the pair decides that they can’t live without each other. A permanent spot in that elusive top five ranking doesn’t seem like a possibility to me.

All this to say, people may come and go but the moments created together are permanent even if we may forget their origins. Some people say you are what you eat, I say you are who you surround yourself with.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Grace Sherban, Managing Editor
Managing Editor Grace Sally Sherban was born in the early hours on Tuesday May 20, 2003. She spent most of her childhood hooting, hollering and joshing around while constantly reading and watching movies in between. She continues to do much of the same now while double majoring in Communications and English so she stays busy between all the hooting, hollering, joshing around, listening to herself talk, class, walking in the rain and work. Grace’s biggest goal in life is to write a comprehensive novel about the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race and its implications on the movie industry. To request the slideshow on the 1955 Academy Awards Best Actress race, she can be reached at [email protected]

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *