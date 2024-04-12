JCU community views total solar eclipse on Hamlin Quad

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

JCU community views total solar eclipse on Hamlin Quad

Students, staff, faculty and citizens of University Heights gathered around JCU’s Hamlin Quad to see the breathtaking scenery of the total solar eclipse, which won’t occur in Ohio again until 2099.
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Apr 12, 2024
The+moment+the+moon+completely+blocked+the+face+of+the+sun+and+the+skies+over+JCU+temporarily+turned+into+night+time.
Amelia Marlow
The moment the moon completely blocked the face of the sun and the skies over JCU temporarily turned into night time.

On April 8, Student Engagement hosted a solar eclipse watch party on Hamlin Quad where they were handing out free JCU-branded eclipse glasses to community members. In addition to students, staff and faculty getting the opportunity to witness such a phenomenon, people from surrounding communities even came with their families to take in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“I really loved being able to see ‘a sunset’ and a ‘sunrise’ within minutes,” Lauren Roberts ‘26 shared with The Carroll News. “The whole environment looked so beautiful. During the total eclipse, I loved how everyone on the Hamlin Quad as a community got so excited. It was amazing to be able to witness history together with my friends.”

As stated by Akron Beacon Journal, the eclipse occurred between 1:59 p.m. and 4:29 p.m., with Cleveland being in the path of totality from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m. As John Carroll was beginning to go dark, the entire watch party erupted into loud cheering as the moon covered the sun. Many people were holding up their cameras to snap pictures in as many angles as possible, especially during complete totality.

“It was definitely one of the most gorgeous and coolest things I have ever experienced,” Julia Sansoterra ‘26 said. “It was so amazing to see the sunspots and sun’s corona through the telescopes. I am so grateful to have been able to see the eclipse in its entirety, and to see how dark it got during totality.”

Sansoterra continued with “I think it was absolutely incredible, and to be able to experience it as a college student with all of my friends on such a beautiful campus was an unforgettable experience.”

In addition to eclipse glasses, stickers, candy and a caricature drawing artist provided by Student Engagement, there were several tents set up with different experiments that were supervised by professors from the physics department. Each was collecting data based on the activity from the solar eclipse.

I think it was absolutely incredible, and to be able to experience it as a college student with all of my friends on such a beautiful campus was an unforgettable experience.

— Julia Sansoterra '26

The tent closest to the Dolan Science Center had two displays. Jeffrey Kriessler used a telescope to make a projection of the sun onto a large piece of paper. Naveed Piracha made an “open-air telescope” that had a mirror and a lens that focused the light onto a point.

At the second tent, Benjamin Grossman-Ponemon performed an experiment to see how light intensity changed with time as the eclipse evolved. There was a sensor on a lamp post that allowed luminosity data to be recorded. A temperature sensor was also in that booth to record the changes of it during the eclipse. Piracha also had a telescope that was placed toward the sun with a filter on it so people could see the eclipse safely.

At the last station, Jeffrey Dyck had an experiment that was very similar to Grossman-Poneman, minus the temperature sensor. Cory Gloeckner produced a telescope (slightly smaller than Kriessler’s) that created projection of the sun onto a kind of film.

Thomas Fogle ‘27, an engineering physics minor, visited all of the stations several times. When asked about his favorite booth and why, he stated the following to The Carroll News:

“It’s a hard pick, but I might go with [Grossman-Ponemon’s]. I liked seeing the very definite U shape that was made once the moon had passed the sun and it was really neat to see how the temperature dropped as it got darker. The other ones were all really neat as well though.”

The student-ran Food Buggy was also at the total eclipse watch party. In terms of what was served to the JCU community, Emily Medina ‘27 told The Carroll News “It was walking taco bowls! There was a choice of Fritos or Doritos with it. Students ate free and [staff/faculty] had to pay for their food.”

Students are already looking forward to 2044, the next time the United States will see any path of totality. Since Montana is part of where that solar eclipse would happen, some are talking about possibly making the drive there to experience this all over again.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *