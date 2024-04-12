JCU community views total solar eclipse on Hamlin Quad

Amelia Marlow The moment the moon completely blocked the face of the sun and the skies over JCU temporarily turned into night time.

On April 8, Student Engagement hosted a solar eclipse watch party on Hamlin Quad where they were handing out free JCU-branded eclipse glasses to community members. In addition to students, staff and faculty getting the opportunity to witness such a phenomenon, people from surrounding communities even came with their families to take in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“I really loved being able to see ‘a sunset’ and a ‘sunrise’ within minutes,” Lauren Roberts ‘26 shared with The Carroll News. “The whole environment looked so beautiful. During the total eclipse, I loved how everyone on the Hamlin Quad as a community got so excited. It was amazing to be able to witness history together with my friends.”

As stated by Akron Beacon Journal, the eclipse occurred between 1:59 p.m. and 4:29 p.m., with Cleveland being in the path of totality from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m. As John Carroll was beginning to go dark, the entire watch party erupted into loud cheering as the moon covered the sun. Many people were holding up their cameras to snap pictures in as many angles as possible, especially during complete totality.

“It was definitely one of the most gorgeous and coolest things I have ever experienced,” Julia Sansoterra ‘26 said. “It was so amazing to see the sunspots and sun’s corona through the telescopes. I am so grateful to have been able to see the eclipse in its entirety, and to see how dark it got during totality.”

Sansoterra continued with “I think it was absolutely incredible, and to be able to experience it as a college student with all of my friends on such a beautiful campus was an unforgettable experience.”

In addition to eclipse glasses, stickers, candy and a caricature drawing artist provided by Student Engagement, there were several tents set up with different experiments that were supervised by professors from the physics department. Each was collecting data based on the activity from the solar eclipse.

“ I think it was absolutely incredible, and to be able to experience it as a college student with all of my friends on such a beautiful campus was an unforgettable experience. — Julia Sansoterra '26

The tent closest to the Dolan Science Center had two displays. Jeffrey Kriessler used a telescope to make a projection of the sun onto a large piece of paper. Naveed Piracha made an “open-air telescope” that had a mirror and a lens that focused the light onto a point.

At the second tent, Benjamin Grossman-Ponemon performed an experiment to see how light intensity changed with time as the eclipse evolved. There was a sensor on a lamp post that allowed luminosity data to be recorded. A temperature sensor was also in that booth to record the changes of it during the eclipse. Piracha also had a telescope that was placed toward the sun with a filter on it so people could see the eclipse safely.

At the last station, Jeffrey Dyck had an experiment that was very similar to Grossman-Poneman, minus the temperature sensor. Cory Gloeckner produced a telescope (slightly smaller than Kriessler’s) that created projection of the sun onto a kind of film.

Thomas Fogle ‘27, an engineering physics minor, visited all of the stations several times. When asked about his favorite booth and why, he stated the following to The Carroll News:

“It’s a hard pick, but I might go with [Grossman-Ponemon’s]. I liked seeing the very definite U shape that was made once the moon had passed the sun and it was really neat to see how the temperature dropped as it got darker. The other ones were all really neat as well though.”

The student-ran Food Buggy was also at the total eclipse watch party. In terms of what was served to the JCU community, Emily Medina ‘27 told The Carroll News “It was walking taco bowls! There was a choice of Fritos or Doritos with it. Students ate free and [staff/faculty] had to pay for their food.”

Students are already looking forward to 2044, the next time the United States will see any path of totality. Since Montana is part of where that solar eclipse would happen, some are talking about possibly making the drive there to experience this all over again.