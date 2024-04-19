The news that keeps us Onward On!

Six graduating seniors continue as Beaudry Award 2024 finalists

Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Apr 19, 2024
Pictured+are+the+finalists+at+the+Beaudry+Award+Ceremony+from+left+to+right%2C+Tina+Besenfelder%2C+Sarah+Azzi%2C+Patrick+McGraw%2C+Kylie+Gillespie+and+Lily+Free.+Not+pictured+is+finalist+Mallaak+Wahdan.+
Peter Wangechi
Pictured are the finalists at the Beaudry Award Ceremony from left to right, Tina Besenfelder, Sarah Azzi, Patrick McGraw, Kylie Gillespie and Lily Free. Not pictured is finalist Mallaak Wahdan.

Since 1951, John Carroll University students have voted for one graduating senior to receive the Beaudry Award at the commencement ceremony in May. This is the only student award given at graduation, marking it as an especially high honor for the recipient.

This year, finalists for the award include Sarah Azzi, Tina Besenfelder, Lily Free, Kylie Gillespie, Patrick McGraw and Mallaak Wahdan. More information about the finalists, specifically how they each live out the criteria for the award, can be found here.

Patrick McGraw ‘24 told The Carroll News that “being nominated for the Beaudry Award is a huge honor. It is flattering to know that people on campus have recognized my hard work and dedication to the university over the past five years.”

“That being said, I would not be up for an award like this had it not been for the opportunities that John Carroll has given me. Experiences like traveling to Honduras to help establish medical brigades, serving as a mentor for younger students through the SWAT and Honors Mentorship Programs, participating in engaging research, and so many more have changed my life and made me the person I am today.”

“Ultimately, JCU has furthered my drive to be a man ‘for and with others.’ I am forever indebted to this school and this community, and I am glad that I was able to give just a little bit back along the way” said McGraw.

The award was established in honor of alumni Robert Beaudry. During his time at JCU, Beaudry was involved with various groups, such as Alpha Sigma Nu, the Boosters’ Club, and Sodality (now Carroll Faith Communities), according to JCU. He was a true example of what it means to have school spirit.

Upon graduation, Beaudry went to Georgetown University Law School but tragically died in a plane crash in the spring of 1951 before completing his degree. After his passing, the Beaudry Award was established and a memorial (located between Bernet and Boler) was built as a way to honor his memory.

The award is given to a senior who shows the qualities of leadership and faith. More specifically, it “recognizes outstanding service in the following areas: leadership, commitment to Jesuit values, academic achievement and service to the university and/or greater community.”

Being recognized for such qualities and as someone who lives the legacy of Robert Beaudry is a tremendous honor. The award winner will be formally recognized on May 19, at the undergraduate graduation ceremony. Congratulations to the finalists!
About the Contributor
Bella Congelio
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Bella Congelio is a sophomore English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being a campus beat reporter for The Carroll News, she is a member of the Sweet Carrollines and the Theater Club. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.

