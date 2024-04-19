The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Another catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in JFX lot

Students with vehicles parked in the JFX lot are on high alert after a catalytic converter was sliced off of a car stationed in the area sometime between April 7 and April 10.
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Apr 19, 2024
The+Jewish+Family+Experience+%28JFX%29+parking+lot%2C+located+on+South+Green+Rd.+on+the+border+of+South+Euclid+and+University+Heights%2C+OH.
Amelia Marlow
The Jewish Family Experience (JFX) parking lot, located on South Green Rd. on the border of South Euclid and University Heights, OH.

In the midst of John Carroll students attending classes and making the most of their experience, the campus culture has faced numerous challenges due to the ongoing construction. A chronic lack of parking has plagued JCU since the removal of the Belvoir parking lot to make room for the new Athletic Event & Wellness Center.

Currently, first and second year students park their vehicles at either JFX or Notre Dame College. Another struggle they face involves the shuttle transportation to these locations, places they trust to be safe.

Those with cars parked at the JFX lot are more vigilant about vehicle safety after JCUPD sent a campus-wide email on April 10, stating that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 Ford Escape parked in this area sometime between April 7 at 10:00 p.m. and April 10 at 12:30 p.m. There are no descriptions of any suspects. The security alert also mentions that catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationally.

Jeffery Daberko, chief of JCUPD, told The Carroll News that “Catalytic converter thefts and thefts of Kia/Hyundai products have been a problem in Cuyahoga County for some time, and the South Euclid, Lyndhurst and University Heights area has seen a recent jump in auto break-ins, which are being investigated.”

When I went to start the car, [it] was loud and the exhaust sounded like there was a leak and the smell told me that it was more than just a leak.

— Theft Victim

According to Daberko, since Jan. 2022, seven catalytic converter thefts have been reported. Six of them took place on JCU’s main campus and the most recent one happened at the JFX lot. In terms of patrolling efforts, he mentioned that the specific lot is patrolled by JCUPD, University Heights Police and Jewish Foundation Security.

The Carroll News interviewed the victim of the latest catalytic converter theft. Due to concerns for their safety, they are left anonymous.

“I was going to my car at the Green Rd. parking lot because I was going to run errands with a friend,” the victim stated. “When I went to start the car, [it] was loud and the exhaust sounded like there was a leak and the smell told me that it was more than just a leak. This led me to immediately check under the car.. I knew when I started my car and heard the exhaust that my catalytic converter was gone.”

“I was mad not only because my catalytic converter was stolen, but also because I was now affected by the various other problems that have occurred at the Green Rd. and Notre Dame parking lots. I did not have the time or money to deal with this,” they continued.

Upon discovering the catalytic converter was stolen, the victim immediately called their father, as well as JCUPD and walked back to JCU from the JFX parking lot. The estimated cost to replace the stolen vehicle part is around $475.

When asked about whether or not the victim felt safe after their car was targeted, they said that their sense of safety had not changed at all.

“There have been multiple nights where I have walked back from Green Rd. at night and I have felt completely safe every single time I did,” they told The Carroll News. “I would still walk back to JCU from Green Rd., which is what I did after I found out my catalytic converter was stolen.”

The security alert offered a list of security awareness information. If any suspicious activity is seen on campus grounds, call JCUPD immediately at 216-397-1234. If unsure about whether or not to call, take it safe and report the activity so potential problems can be addressed. Escorts are provided anywhere on and immediately adjacent to campus. Call JCUPD to request an escort 24 hours a day.

Jog or bike during daylight in areas of familiarity and stay within the vicinity of campus. In addition, protect belongings by locking the office or room every time it is left abandoned. Don’t leave purses, book bags, laptops and other valuables unattended. In vehicles, keep valuables stored away to prevent thefts.

Don’t allow “tailgaters” to enter secured doors, especially residence halls. Stay in touch with others when traveling alone and establish an emergency contact in the event something happens. Use the buddy system with trusted people and watch out for each other’s safety when going out in public. Never walk alone after dark. Trust gut feelings and avoid people and situations that cause discomfort.
Amelia Marlow
Amelia Marlow
Amelia Marlow, Campus Culture Beat Reporter
Amelia Marlow is a beat reporter for the Campus and World sections of The Carroll News. She is from Madison, OH and a Junior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and double minoring in Leadership Development and Psychology. Amelia has been a member of The Carroll News staff since the start of her third year of college. In addition to writing for The Carroll News, Amelia plays the clarinet in four musical ensembles at John Carroll: Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Pep Band and a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass. She is the President of the Pep Band and a member of the Improv Club. Amelia is also a librarian for JCU’s Department of Liturgical Music and Musical Arts and a Peer Learning Facilitator for the Communications major. Amelia will be a marketing intern for JCU’s Academic Success Center in the spring of 2024. When Amelia isn’t busy at John Carroll, she can be found sleeping, watching funny videos and game shows, coloring, completing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. In the future, Amelia hopes to attend graduate school and is interested in pursuing a career somewhere in advertising, public relations or journalism. To contact Amelia, email her at [email protected].

