Another catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in JFX lot

In the midst of John Carroll students attending classes and making the most of their experience, the campus culture has faced numerous challenges due to the ongoing construction. A chronic lack of parking has plagued JCU since the removal of the Belvoir parking lot to make room for the new Athletic Event & Wellness Center.

Currently, first and second year students park their vehicles at either JFX or Notre Dame College. Another struggle they face involves the shuttle transportation to these locations, places they trust to be safe.

Those with cars parked at the JFX lot are more vigilant about vehicle safety after JCUPD sent a campus-wide email on April 10, stating that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2009 Ford Escape parked in this area sometime between April 7 at 10:00 p.m. and April 10 at 12:30 p.m. There are no descriptions of any suspects. The security alert also mentions that catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationally.

Jeffery Daberko, chief of JCUPD, told The Carroll News that “Catalytic converter thefts and thefts of Kia/Hyundai products have been a problem in Cuyahoga County for some time, and the South Euclid, Lyndhurst and University Heights area has seen a recent jump in auto break-ins, which are being investigated.”

According to Daberko, since Jan. 2022, seven catalytic converter thefts have been reported. Six of them took place on JCU’s main campus and the most recent one happened at the JFX lot. In terms of patrolling efforts, he mentioned that the specific lot is patrolled by JCUPD, University Heights Police and Jewish Foundation Security.

The Carroll News interviewed the victim of the latest catalytic converter theft. Due to concerns for their safety, they are left anonymous.

“I was going to my car at the Green Rd. parking lot because I was going to run errands with a friend,” the victim stated. “When I went to start the car, [it] was loud and the exhaust sounded like there was a leak and the smell told me that it was more than just a leak. This led me to immediately check under the car.. I knew when I started my car and heard the exhaust that my catalytic converter was gone.”

“I was mad not only because my catalytic converter was stolen, but also because I was now affected by the various other problems that have occurred at the Green Rd. and Notre Dame parking lots. I did not have the time or money to deal with this,” they continued.

Upon discovering the catalytic converter was stolen, the victim immediately called their father, as well as JCUPD and walked back to JCU from the JFX parking lot. The estimated cost to replace the stolen vehicle part is around $475.

When asked about whether or not the victim felt safe after their car was targeted, they said that their sense of safety had not changed at all.

“There have been multiple nights where I have walked back from Green Rd. at night and I have felt completely safe every single time I did,” they told The Carroll News. “I would still walk back to JCU from Green Rd., which is what I did after I found out my catalytic converter was stolen.”

The security alert offered a list of security awareness information. If any suspicious activity is seen on campus grounds, call JCUPD immediately at 216-397-1234. If unsure about whether or not to call, take it safe and report the activity so potential problems can be addressed. Escorts are provided anywhere on and immediately adjacent to campus. Call JCUPD to request an escort 24 hours a day.

Jog or bike during daylight in areas of familiarity and stay within the vicinity of campus. In addition, protect belongings by locking the office or room every time it is left abandoned. Don’t leave purses, book bags, laptops and other valuables unattended. In vehicles, keep valuables stored away to prevent thefts.

Don’t allow “tailgaters” to enter secured doors, especially residence halls. Stay in touch with others when traveling alone and establish an emergency contact in the event something happens. Use the buddy system with trusted people and watch out for each other’s safety when going out in public. Never walk alone after dark. Trust gut feelings and avoid people and situations that cause discomfort.