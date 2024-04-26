Melissa Cole named dean of JCU’s College of Health

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Melissa Cole named dean of JCU’s College of Health

Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Apr 26, 2024
Dr. Cole in her new role as dean of the College of Health.
John Carroll University
Dr. Cole in her new role as dean of the College of Health.

On April 3, after a national search, Dr. Melissa Cole, MSN, APRN, ANP-BC, CENP, was named the inaugural dean of JCU’s newly created College of Health. From Sept. 2023 until now, Cole served as the interim dean of the college. She also served as the inaugural director of Nursing and Strategic Health Care Initiatives since Nov. 2022.

In her role as director of Strategic Innovation, Cole was “responsible for evaluating the national demand for healthcare professionals and the academic landscape to identify opportunities for creating a College of Health.” Following the creation of a strategic plan for the College of Health, she was able to lead the college as the interim dean.

Cole holds a bachelor’s in Nursing from Ursuline College, a master’s in Nursing from the University of Tampa and a doctorate of Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University. Her work experience undoubtedly stood out in a pool of candidates.

“I have 20 plus years of experience in healthcare leadership and academia, including my recent roles at JCU as the director of Nursing & Strategic Health Integration at John Carroll University, and vice president of Integrated Delivery Operations at University Hospitals Health System,” Cole told The Carroll News. “I also continue to practice as a nurse practitioner in emergency medicine at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.”

“My background in both strategic program development and operational management, along with my hands-on clinical experience and passion for education equip me well for the role of dean of the College of Health,” Cole continued.

In addition to being qualified, Cole has another motivation for taking this role: “My dedication to transforming healthcare at a macro level by advancing healthcare education and my vision for an integrated, forward-thinking college drove me to pursue this leadership role.”

Cole also shared her main goals for the college, including curriculum innovation, research leadership, community engagement and student success. In addition, she shared what she is most excited about in taking this role, including the opportunity to impact education and healthcare, all the collaboration opportunities and the potential for innovation.

Looking at her visions for the college, she hopes it becomes “a leader in health education nationally, known for its excellence in preparing competent, compassionate and innovative healthcare professionals.”

Cole plans to build this vision soon with some new initiatives. New interdisciplinary programs that “blend health sciences with business and technology, aimed at preparing students for the evolving landscapes of healthcare industries” will be coming soon to JCU. Along with this, the nursing program is considering growing to include master’s and doctoral level offerings. The fall semester will also debut a new major program: Public Health, which will offer a Medical Laboratory Scientist concentration in partnership with STEM and Cleveland Clinic.

To conclude, Cole shared her personal philosophy: “I believe in leadership that fosters integrity, collaboration and continuous learning, values that I hope to embed in our college’s culture and curriculum.”

With all of her success in establishing this college so far, it will be exciting to see how much further the college is expanded under her leadership.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Bella Congelio
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Bella Congelio is a sophomore English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being a campus beat reporter for The Carroll News, she is a member of the Sweet Carrollines and the Theater Club. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *