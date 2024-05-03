The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Grace Sherban selected Editor-in-Chief of The Carroll News

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
May 3, 2024
Grace Sherban
The Carroll News selects veteran Grace Sherban who also works as a Resident Assistant.

The Carroll News has selected Grace Sherban ’25, former Managing Editor, as the Editor-in-Chief for the 2024-2025 school year.

Sherban has been an avid contributor to The Carroll News ever since her freshman year, serving as the Assistant Arts and Life Editor before transitioning into the Campus Editor role for the 2022-2023 term.

“I joined The Carroll News originally to boost my résumé, but after one week of writing, I realized I had the privilege of giving the John Carroll community insightful information as well as my own personal thoughts,” Sherban said.

During the 2023-2024 school year, Grace Sherban served as the Managing Editor of the paper under past Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid ’24.

“The position of Managing Editor gave me valuable insight on the editing process and writing in A.P. style,” Sherban stated. “I had an absolute hoot working under my good friend Laken Kincaid.”

With double majors in communication with a concentration in digital media and English with concentration in professional writing, Sherban is passionate about writing and building a community with the people around her.

“Words spoken out loud are temporary but words on a page are forever,” she said. “I like the thought of my words existing somewhere on this earth long after I am gone.”

Sherban says she is forever indebted to the Editors-in-Chief she served under including TJ Lindstrom ’23, Nick Sack ’23 as well as Kincaid along with her former Arts and Life Editor Claire Schuppel ’24.

Joining Sherban in her role is Tate Farinacci ’25 who will be assuming the Managing Editor position. Farinacci has previously served The Carroll News as the editor for the world news section and as Copy Chief.

“I am honored to continue to be a leader at The Carroll News,” Farinacci said. “I am so excited to build on what was started last year and take TCN to new heights. I’m looking forward to working with Grace and our awesome team of editors to create some amazing stories and content.”

Sherban hopes to evolve The Carroll News and celebrate 100 years of this publication by writing retrospectives of past issues as well as continuing to grow the coverage of campus and community news.
About the Contributors
Laken Kincaid
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief

Laken Kincaid is the Editor-in-Chief for The Carroll News from Beckley, West Virginia. They are a senior at John Carroll University who is double majoring in political science and communications (digital media) and minoring in leadership development. Laken has written for The Carroll News since the start of their freshman year and has previously served as a staff reporter, campus section editor and managing editor of the paper.
Grace Sherban
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief
Grace Sherban, Editor-in-Chief

Grace Sherban is double majoring in Communications and English. To contact her, she can be reached at [email protected]

