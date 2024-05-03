Grace Sherban selected Editor-in-Chief of The Carroll News

The Carroll News has selected Grace Sherban ’25, former Managing Editor, as the Editor-in-Chief for the 2024-2025 school year.

Sherban has been an avid contributor to The Carroll News ever since her freshman year, serving as the Assistant Arts and Life Editor before transitioning into the Campus Editor role for the 2022-2023 term.

“I joined The Carroll News originally to boost my résumé, but after one week of writing, I realized I had the privilege of giving the John Carroll community insightful information as well as my own personal thoughts,” Sherban said.

During the 2023-2024 school year, Grace Sherban served as the Managing Editor of the paper under past Editor-in-Chief Laken Kincaid ’24.

“The position of Managing Editor gave me valuable insight on the editing process and writing in A.P. style,” Sherban stated. “I had an absolute hoot working under my good friend Laken Kincaid.”

With double majors in communication with a concentration in digital media and English with concentration in professional writing, Sherban is passionate about writing and building a community with the people around her.

“Words spoken out loud are temporary but words on a page are forever,” she said. “I like the thought of my words existing somewhere on this earth long after I am gone.”

Sherban says she is forever indebted to the Editors-in-Chief she served under including TJ Lindstrom ’23, Nick Sack ’23 as well as Kincaid along with her former Arts and Life Editor Claire Schuppel ’24.

Joining Sherban in her role is Tate Farinacci ’25 who will be assuming the Managing Editor position. Farinacci has previously served The Carroll News as the editor for the world news section and as Copy Chief.

“I am honored to continue to be a leader at The Carroll News,” Farinacci said. “I am so excited to build on what was started last year and take TCN to new heights. I’m looking forward to working with Grace and our awesome team of editors to create some amazing stories and content.”

Sherban hopes to evolve The Carroll News and celebrate 100 years of this publication by writing retrospectives of past issues as well as continuing to grow the coverage of campus and community news.