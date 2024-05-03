Head-to-Head: Moe’s is better than Chipotle

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Head-to-Head: Moe’s is better than Chipotle

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
May 3, 2024
Anna+Maxwell+argues+that+Moes+is+a+superior+restaurant+to+Chipotle.
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell argues that Moe’s is a superior restaurant to Chipotle.

This article is part of a Head-to-Head series. You can read the counterargument by Abbey Baron.

After eating burrito bowls from Cinco Cantina on campus, my good friend Abbey and I decided to compare Moe’s Southwest Grill and Chipotle to find out which off-campus spot has the best burrito, chips and queso. We headed to 5920 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights to eat at Moe’s and then traveled to 6717 Eastgate Drive, Mayfield Heights for Chipotle. Following a meal from each restaurant with an almost identical order, I concluded that Moe’s is superior to the overhyped Chipotle.

We ordered one burrito with white rice, black beans, chicken, lettuce, corn salsa and pico de gallo with a side of queso and chips, all paired with a drink to wash it all down. The meal from Moe’s cost $17 whileChipotle cost $15 for the exact same order. Even though this price difference seems to say it all, at Moe’s you receive free chips and salsa for your meal and can eat as much of them as you wish, whereas you have to pay for a side of chips and salsa at Chipotle. The added cost at Moe’s seems to make up for that discrepancy and although that means chips and salsa aren’t as free as they advertise, you get a lot more of them with each meal and can ask for more to get your money’s worth.

Compared to my overall experiences at Chipotle, Moe’s workers tend to be much kinder and more welcoming upon your arrival and throughout the ordering process. Every time you walk in, they yell “Welcome to Moe’s!” and Chipotle workers only yell when they need more ingredients from the back. Additionally, the ambiance in Moe’s beats Chipotle because Moe’s feels much more comforting and has fun music playing whereas at Chipotle, it feels too modern and often seems like the workers want to get you in and out of line as quickly as possible rather than make it a good dining experience.

In terms of food quality, I concede that nothing quite compares to the quality of the tortilla and the cilantro lime rice from Chipotle. However, I enjoyed the rest of Moe’s burrito much more than its competitor’s. Moe’s burrito stayed together while Chipotle’s fell apart; Moe’s chicken had much better seasoning, and the ratio of ingredients was perfect. Chipotle fell victim to adding more rice than anything else, and their chips and queso did not win me over.

While I understand that some people enjoy their chips because they are thicker, I think that they are over-seasoned with salt. After my first bite of their chips and queso, I coughed because I could not taste anything but a thick coating of salt. Additionally, their queso’s consistency is too thick. I will forever be a dipper and not a scooper, so I liked Moe’s smooth and flavorful queso over Chipotle’s thick and salty dip.

Another point for Moe’s is their large assortment of salsa that you can choose from and serve yourself at the station. Out of the two salsas we tried, both were flavorful and a nice change when I wanted a break from the queso. At Chipotle, you have to purchase a side of salsa, but at Moe’s you can choose from five different types, or try them all, at no charge. They also have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, which also allows you to try a large variety of drink flavors. I felt compelled to try cherry Dr. Pepper and I was not disappointed.

Some might suggest that Chipotle has different flavors of limeade and lemonade that can also quench their thirst, but Coca-Cola Freestyle offers a wide range of Minute Maid Agua Frescas which can adhere to your sweet tooth while digging into their immaculate burrito and chips and queso.

Although many people choose to stop at Chipotle when they want to eat a burrito or a bowl, Moe’s is the way to go. The franchise has superior customer service, ambiance, and flavor and you will not regret the change.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *