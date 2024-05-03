Head-to-Head: Moe’s is better than Chipotle

This article is part of a Head-to-Head series. You can read the counterargument by Abbey Baron.



After eating burrito bowls from Cinco Cantina on campus, my good friend Abbey and I decided to compare Moe’s Southwest Grill and Chipotle to find out which off-campus spot has the best burrito, chips and queso. We headed to 5920 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights to eat at Moe’s and then traveled to 6717 Eastgate Drive, Mayfield Heights for Chipotle. Following a meal from each restaurant with an almost identical order, I concluded that Moe’s is superior to the overhyped Chipotle.

We ordered one burrito with white rice, black beans, chicken, lettuce, corn salsa and pico de gallo with a side of queso and chips, all paired with a drink to wash it all down. The meal from Moe’s cost $17 whileChipotle cost $15 for the exact same order. Even though this price difference seems to say it all, at Moe’s you receive free chips and salsa for your meal and can eat as much of them as you wish, whereas you have to pay for a side of chips and salsa at Chipotle. The added cost at Moe’s seems to make up for that discrepancy and although that means chips and salsa aren’t as free as they advertise, you get a lot more of them with each meal and can ask for more to get your money’s worth.

Compared to my overall experiences at Chipotle, Moe’s workers tend to be much kinder and more welcoming upon your arrival and throughout the ordering process. Every time you walk in, they yell “Welcome to Moe’s!” and Chipotle workers only yell when they need more ingredients from the back. Additionally, the ambiance in Moe’s beats Chipotle because Moe’s feels much more comforting and has fun music playing whereas at Chipotle, it feels too modern and often seems like the workers want to get you in and out of line as quickly as possible rather than make it a good dining experience.

In terms of food quality, I concede that nothing quite compares to the quality of the tortilla and the cilantro lime rice from Chipotle. However, I enjoyed the rest of Moe’s burrito much more than its competitor’s. Moe’s burrito stayed together while Chipotle’s fell apart; Moe’s chicken had much better seasoning, and the ratio of ingredients was perfect. Chipotle fell victim to adding more rice than anything else, and their chips and queso did not win me over.

While I understand that some people enjoy their chips because they are thicker, I think that they are over-seasoned with salt. After my first bite of their chips and queso, I coughed because I could not taste anything but a thick coating of salt. Additionally, their queso’s consistency is too thick. I will forever be a dipper and not a scooper, so I liked Moe’s smooth and flavorful queso over Chipotle’s thick and salty dip.

Another point for Moe’s is their large assortment of salsa that you can choose from and serve yourself at the station. Out of the two salsas we tried, both were flavorful and a nice change when I wanted a break from the queso. At Chipotle, you have to purchase a side of salsa, but at Moe’s you can choose from five different types, or try them all, at no charge. They also have a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, which also allows you to try a large variety of drink flavors. I felt compelled to try cherry Dr. Pepper and I was not disappointed.

Some might suggest that Chipotle has different flavors of limeade and lemonade that can also quench their thirst, but Coca-Cola Freestyle offers a wide range of Minute Maid Agua Frescas which can adhere to your sweet tooth while digging into their immaculate burrito and chips and queso.

Although many people choose to stop at Chipotle when they want to eat a burrito or a bowl, Moe’s is the way to go. The franchise has superior customer service, ambiance, and flavor and you will not regret the change.