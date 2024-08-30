Keim Time: actually taking time off for once

I have stated in the past that I like keeping myself busy. Most of the time, I don’t know what to do with myself if I’m not working. Over the summer, I did something I had not done in many years: I took a significant amount of time off. And it was incredible.

For a clear understanding of my experience, some context is needed. In June 2021, I began working at the Medina Recreation Center and, for a long period of time, that was what took up most of my free days. From high school weekends to college winter breaks and especially throughout all summers, I spent most days working.

I made decent money, but I learned that free time can’t be bought. When I wasn’t on campus, I rarely spent more than three days off of work in a row. I needed a break. A long one.

Long story short, I left the rec center (and will mercifully never have to see any of my old coworkers again) and took up a job in Beachwood at a summer theater camp. I taught kids how to perform and helped manage a variety show at the end of the summer.

The best part, though, was arguably the schedule. The first day of camp was June 10 and the last was July 16. That meant I had about a month prior and a month after all to myself. What did I do with all of that time? A whole lot of nothing.

A period of several consecutive weeks unoccupied by classes or a job is something I have not had since the summer before starting high school, so I didn’t know what I was supposed to do. After some initial feelings of restlessness, I fell into a groove of relaxation. I had the freedom to do what I wanted when I wanted, unhindered by other obligations.

I watched movies, beat “Metal Gear Solid 2” and finally finished my rewatch of “Adventure Time.” I even began rebuilding old LEGO sets of mine that have fallen into disrepair over the years. I stayed busy but I was busy doing what I loved, what made me happy. I didn’t burden myself with self-appointed goals; I considered committing to writing a complete story but elected instead to write casually as I felt the urge. No pressure.

Not to get too philosophical or anarchistic, but modern society has bred a need for productivity. The common view is that if someone isn’t making money, they’re wasting it. This sentiment is one with which I wholeheartedly disagree. If someone is in a place where they’re financially able to take some time off, they should! Not only is it acceptable, but it’s healthy and sometimes necessary.

The time I spent without work this summer was incredibly relaxing. Even though I don’t need a break that long any time soon, I certainly appreciate the one I had. Sometimes a person just has to take some time, unwind and kick back for a few weeks. And there’s nothing wrong with that.