A musician not pursuing a music degree

Amelia Marlow explains why she is not pursuing a music degree after playing the clarinet for 11 years.

At John Carroll University, many students and faculty recognize my name or face from my frequent performances around campus. For those who don’t know, I’m a clarinet player with a heavy musical background. The chances of crossing paths with me and an instrument in my possession this year is extremely likely as I’ll be making music all over JCU.

I began playing my instrument 11 years ago and did concert band from grades 5-12 and marching band during all four years of high school. At JCU, I’m a member of the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, a chamber group that performs at Sunday night mass and the President of Pep Band. Recently, I joined a community band that has musicians from all over northeast Ohio. Even though John Carroll University doesn’t offer a major or minor in music, continuing to play in college was one of the main reasons I enrolled here.

Whenever I’m at John Carroll, I often get asked about how the Pep Band is doing and how I’m able to play a solo without showing nervousness. During class, I’ll usually take examples and relate them to my instrument during discussions. Over the last couple of weeks, a few people have questioned me about something that is definitely worth writing an entire article about. If music is such a big part of my identity and something that I’m extremely passionate about, then why am I not pursuing a degree in it?

Even though music is enjoyable and something that I’ll definitely be continuing for the rest of my life, I just cannot see myself having a full-time professional career in it. Among the various professions that require a music degree, none of them seem interesting to me.

For example, anything that involves teaching, such as being a band director or private lesson instructor, is not the path for me simply because I wouldn’t have the patience. I don’t sing, so jobs including a music therapist or voice actor are definitely unfitting. I’ve never been interested in production occupations like a video or audio engineer. The only profession in the music industry that I would consider is performing in different ensembles that actually get paid. Aside from that, I feel that performing on the side would be best for me.

I’m fortunate to be in a community band that offers membership to any musician over the age of 18, and I definitely plan on taking advantage of that for as long as possible. If I can find an ensemble to treat as a second job, that would be a fun and somewhat financially productive option to consider.

In addition, my search for community bands accepting new musicians will never end. My goal is to be just as involved in music while working a 9-5 job than I am as a college student. I’m a Communication major (concentrating in Integrated Marketing) and a triple minor in Leadership Development; Peace, Justice & Human Rights; and Psychology. The beauty of being a Communication major is that I can do literally anything with that degree.

After graduating with my bachelor’s degree in May, my plan is to attend graduate school. Even though I’m still figuring out what exactly to get my master’s degree in, it’s reassuring to know that whatever path I take, I might end up working in the music industry after all. Right now, I’m just seeing where life takes me.