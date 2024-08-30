The Tuscan Oven returns to campus for Fall 2024

After a year of absence, Tuscan Oven has officially returned to the Inn Between for the 2024 fall semester. This food spot will be replacing Choolaah, where students could get Indian food on campus. The Tuscan Oven will complete the trifecta in the new and improved space below the Lombardo Student Center along with Cinco Cantina and Blue Streak Grill.

Student Government Senator Luke Kirchberger ’27 confirmed that “Tuscan Oven pizza is returning this fall. There will also be toasted subs.” He believes “this return is excellent for the Inn Between, especially with the renovation this summer.”

This gives students the opportunity to switch up their routines from this past school year and dine on foods absent from the Inn-Between. Many students, including members of Student Government, were extremely excited after hearing the news about the change in dining options.

Kirchberger explained, “The senate erupted in applause when I shared with them the news and everyone else who I’ve talked to is extremely excited about its return. I think the student body as a whole is also feeling the same way.”

The positive feedback could be due to the fact that the Tuscan Oven will be adding possibly healthier options such as salads to students’ diets with its return. Kirchberger ’27 mentioned that he is “not sure if this will be at Tuscan Oven or one of the other stands [in the Inn Between]” but healthier options will somehow make it onto the menu. However, not every student is excited about the change.

Mackenzie Jackson ’25 said, “I would really miss Choolah being gone. I feel that it is a better option compared to Tuscan.” It seems that students and faculty at John Carroll are both excited and upset about the change from Choolaah back to Tuscan Oven for the 2024 fall semester.

However, since the renovation, the Inn-Between has struggled with adjusting to new elements of the ordering process. Specifically, the new lockers that were supposed to be used to hold orders are not functioning properly and in turn, students and staff are subject to using the old ways of picking up orders. Students are still waiting for their food for an extremely long time, which is setting up a bad reputation for service.

Emma Taylor ‘27 explained, “During my last experience, they put beef instead of chicken in my burrito, and it took an hour after my scheduled order time to get my food. But it is busier down there now because of the game tables.”

Because of the problems with food service, the Inn Between is being used more as a hangout destination for students rather than an eatery. With the ping pong and pool tables, study rooms and bean bag chairs, JCU students are taking advantage of the space in more ways than they did in the past.

Whether it is a positive or negative change, students are expecting new, healthy menu items and improved service from the Inn Between this fall semester following its summer renovation now that they have returned to campus.