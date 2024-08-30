JCU community gathers for annual Mass of the Holy Spirit

University Heights, OH— On Aug. 29, members of the John Carroll University student body, staff and faculty gathered for the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit. With the pews of the Church of the Gesu nearly full, hundreds of members of the JCU community took the time to share a special moment with each other and start the first semester of the academic year.

Rooted in a tradition that dates back to 548, when Jesuit academic institutions began holding this special Mass, the gathering serves as a time to thank God for the gifts of creation and salvation and to seek wisdom for the year ahead.

The 2024 Mass of the Holy Spirit began with a procession of students bearing candles, representing over 50 organizations, from athletics and clubs to academic departments and Greek life. This symbolic act set an uplifting and inspiring tone for the service.

Fr. Lucas M. Laniauskas, S.J., pastor at the Church of the Gesu delivered a powerful homily that resonated deeply with the JCU community. Reflecting on what it means to be a JCU student and to carry the university’s mission into the world, he emphasized the importance of unity and purpose in a divided world.

Laniauskas said, “The cool part is the Jesuit schools throughout the entire network gather together to start the school year, to pray to the Holy Spirit. To ask for the Holy Spirit to come upon and give the gifts, to be that change agent in the world.”

“I was thinking about what does that mean today, especially, [when] our world can be so divided and broken.”

He continued, “Then, you see this amazing campus, these amazing people that are studying and looking to a brighter future, and that’s where it came from, this concept [sic]. Let’s represent to the world who we are, what we are called to be and the mission that is entrusted to us.”

Collin O’Bryan ’25, shared his thoughts, saying, “Fr. Laniauskas’ talk was very impactful, he really targeted the hearts of JCU students.” Outside of Laniauskas’ passionate homily, attendees were graced with an outstanding musical and vocal performance.

Mark Ehrbar ’12, director of Music at Church of the Gesu, said, “Students played a myriad of liturgical ministries but… it was a combination of students, faculty and staff as well as instrumentalists from the local Cleveland community all pulling together to bring our best to start this school year.”

After the Mass, JCU President Alan R. Miciak echoed Laniauskas’ sentiments and expressed his pride in the university. “[His] homily was right on point. We are representing JCU and I have never been more proud and excited and enthusiastic about our future,” Miciak said.

Edward Peck, vice president of Mission and Identity, highlighted the importance of the tradition, particularly for new members of the JCU community. He said, “It was a wonderful opportunity for us to teach our new faculty, staff and students the tradition of starting the year in this way”

“We had a blessing for all new faculty and staff new students and that was a really inspiring thing to see. Now they are part of this culture of belong, become and represent,” said Peck.

Paul V. Murphy, Ph.D., professor of History and director of the Institute of Catholic Studies at JCU, said “It was a great way to start the academic year, with faculty, staff and students who are gathering together in an ecumenical and international environment to give thanks for all that we’ve been given in being able to study and work together.”