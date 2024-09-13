What to do if your package goes missing

Receiving a package is a small but exhilarating thrill— a burst of joy wrapped in cardboard. Whether a long-awaited order or a surprise, unboxing brings immediate satisfaction and excitement, turning an ordinary day into a memorable moment of delight. But what if a package goes missing?

The mail room at John Carroll University receives about 200 packages daily, many of which are from Amazon, UPS, USPS, and FedEx. Typically, once a package arrives, there is a quick turnaround. However, there can be mistakes made. The Carroll News sat down with Rory Hill, director of Auxiliary Services, to find out more about what to do if a package goes missing.

Hill gave a run-down of the mail center and how it has evolved over the past few years. “The pandemic changed everything. We received the lockers a week after the shutdown. People could come in at any time if they ordered something (Avoid unnecessary ellipses. You get an email with information on how to pick up your package.”

A mail room student employee, Ian McLean ’26, talked about the sorting process and how everything gets distributed. McLean says, “When the package comes to the mail center, It takes us about five to ten minutes for sorting and 30-60 minutes for distribution and for an email to come out. The email includes a barcode or six-digit number. Scan the code when entering the locker and a door will open.”

But what happens if there is not a package in the locker? Does it mean it was stolen? Was it ever delivered? Hill gave an extensive rundown of what to do if this happens.

Hill states, “We try to make the operation as seamless as possible. When you get an email, unlock the locker and there is not a package there, don’t worry! Go up to the desk and show them your email and student ID. We keep packages in the lockers for three days. After that, we hold the packages at the desk for two weeks. Soon after, if packages do not get picked up, it is donated to Sister Katherine Feely, SND, in the Center for Service and Social Action (CSSA).”

Hill also gave information about when receiving a package with the wrong name on it. “Sometimes, when there is a common name (i.e. Smith), a person might accidentally receive the wrong email. If that is the case, return it to the front desk,” says Hill.

The hours of the mail center are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If there is ever a question or concern, please go to the mail center and contact Rory at [email protected].