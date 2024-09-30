Life: can we predict your future?? Loading... There was an error. Please try again. 5 Total Questions Start Quiz Quiz Complete Loading... Calculating Results... Your Quiz result is: Retake Quiz Question 1/5 Why’d you come to John Carroll ? It was my dream school It was the cheapest school My parents went here Idk, my parents said I had to go to college so I chose here Not sure, I'm kind of just existing Submit Question 2/5 Your friends ask you to go out, but you have an Essay due, what do you do? Get the essay drafted and go out. I can worry about the rest tomorrow Turn my friends down and work on the essay. I’m on my academic weapon arc right now Get Chat GPT to write the essay and stay out with friends until 2 AM Get a friend to help me write it as compensation for going out with them Email my professor and ask for an extension (doesn’t hurt to ask?) Submit Question 3/5 How do you stay busy around campus? School work. Duh I have job yes. But luckily I have purse. And money Clubs and campus hobbies. I love being involved! I don’t. Its super boring around here By doing EVERYTHING (clubs, jobs, class, etc.) Submit Question 4/5 You develop a crush on a classmate, do you ask them out? I don’t. It’s too scary. I can’t risk embarrassment I mean, maybe I can try and be friends with them first? Sure, I’ll rip the bandaid off, why not? Pfft. Not if they ask me out first. I’m the prize, not them. I’ll get a friend to Instagram stalk them first. Just so I know they’re normal (and single) Submit Question 5/5 What do you see yourself doing after graduation? Maaaaan I have no idea. I don’t even know what I’m doing next week! Using my diploma to get the steady job I want Interning for my dream job Settling down and starting a family (I wanna start early!) Traveling around, I want to see the world! Submit

Have you ever wondered where you’ll be in ten years? Maybe you’d like to get a glimpse into the future but don’t know how? Well fear not! We’ve got you covered. Take this quiz and we’ll try to predict your future!

Quiz result images drawn by Pierre de Rougé