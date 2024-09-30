Life: can we predict your future??
Question 1/5
Why’d you come to John Carroll ?
Question 2/5
Your friends ask you to go out, but you have an Essay due, what do you do?
Question 3/5
How do you stay busy around campus?
Question 4/5
You develop a crush on a classmate, do you ask them out?
Question 5/5
What do you see yourself doing after graduation?
Have you ever wondered where you’ll be in ten years? Maybe you’d like to get a glimpse into the future but don’t know how? Well fear not! We’ve got you covered. Take this quiz and we’ll try to predict your future!
Quiz result images drawn by Pierre de Rougé