The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Categories:

LIFE: can we predict your future?

Emily Medina, Multimedia Editor Sep 30, 2024
Pierre de Rougé
Play the game of life in Multimedia Editor Emily Medina’s latest quiz

Life: can we predict your future??

image
Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

5 Total Questions

 

Have you ever wondered where you’ll be in ten years? Maybe you’d like to get a glimpse into the future but don’t know how? Well fear not! We’ve got you covered. Take this quiz and we’ll try to predict your future!

Quiz result images drawn by Pierre de Rougé   

 

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story