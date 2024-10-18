New Inn-Between, same old kitchens

With many eye-catching renovations to Inn Between, students are concerned about what rests behind the new pool table and pickup lockers: the unrenovated kitchen and its now unseen staff.

“I feel like at least the appliances could have been more renovated,” Lizzie Neelon ’26 commented. “I feel like everyone should enjoy the renovations, not just us [students].”

This raises a lot of issues that students have when it comes to clear communication with the university. There is a general feeling that the lockers place a barrier between the workers and the students. Currently, there are 20 hardworking employees who aim to deliver meals as efficiently as possible. However, the added challenge of the lockers can make quick and correct orders somewhat difficult to produce.

Because of the barrier, students are forced to ring a bell with the click of a button. Employees open the door to assist them with their orders, which is a frequent struggle as orders seem to consistently be mixed up in the system or delayed.

Students were also surprised and concerned to learn that the kitchen hasn’t received any updates. The area is similar to the old design from just a couple of months ago.

Renovations for the Inn Between had been discussed for some time but were set in motion last year. In the lounge area, TVs, games, couches, study rooms and eating areas have been refreshed and renewed. Further in, the once-open market area is now a smaller room centered around the lockers where people use a barcode to pick up their food, much like how they would pick up a package at the Mail Center.

The design was originally approved by a focus group of students who looked at the layout of the lounge area. After that, it was sent to Parkhurst Dining General Manager Jason Brust, who was part of the approval process for the design of the smaller room inside the lounge.

Those in charge of the redesign suggested multiple changes that they hoped would make the experience easier for students. “We had originally had a different brand of lockers so we had to pivot to this one that was more user-friendly for our students,” Brust explained.

However, throughout the process as students and staff were called in to give approval on the renovation of the Inn Between, the kitchen seemed to be missing from the plans. New equipment has been placed in the Inn Between, but as far as any further renovations, these don’t seem to have been in the budget.

Two employees who wished to remain anonymous commented on the state of the kitchen. One employee commented that they missed the interactions they got to have with students, but had received new equipment so they weren’t too unhappy. The second employee liked the new design of the lounge area but wished that the kitchen was also renovated as well.

“I feel like some of the equipment is very cool, but it does need to be updated on the inside,” they commented. “There’s been a lot of work done making the outside look good, but you want both parts to look good. I wish they renovated the inside as well.”

This concern has been brought to the attention of Parkhurst Dining. As Parkhurst oversees the food service and not the renovations specifically, students are still waiting to hear from those in charge of renovations to know when these might take place.

For now, Brust encourages students to give feedback on their experiences with the Inn Between “We always welcome feedback and suggestions. Unless people reach out to us with their feedback, wants and needs, we won’t know,” Brust explained. “Don’t be shy, call, stop in, send me an email, [we’re] more than happy to make some changes.”

For any questions or comments, Brust can be reached at [email protected].