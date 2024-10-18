Why student journalism matters

Current editors read past editions of The Carroll News to prepare for its return to print.

Student journalism is a vital part of campus life. Our writers and editors at The Carroll News bridge the gap between students, faculty and administration by documenting the events and issues that shape our collective experience at John Carroll University. Whether we’re covering parking challenges, campus renovations, car thefts or issues with the new apartments, we share the stories that matter. From the pressing to the lighthearted, these stories paint the picture of our campus community.

Our proximity to the people we cover gives us a unique perspective that no other outlet can provide. As student journalists, we have the distinct advantage of being insiders tuned into campus life. Whether reporting on university policies, profiling influential figures or covering pivotal campus events, we deliver news that is tailored specifically to our audience.

But student journalism goes beyond reporting. It teaches us critical thinking, integrity and a deep commitment to the truth. In a time when public trust in the media is at a historic low, the ability to navigate the complexities of responsible journalism is an invaluable skill—not only for the newsroom but for life itself. As the late Walter Cronkite once said, “Journalism is what we need to make democracy work.” Learning how to gather facts, verify sources and ask tough questions shapes not just who we are as journalists but also who we become as informed citizens.

The role of student journalism extends far beyond campus. It gives a voice to those who would otherwise go unheard. From highlighting student concerns to amplifying the stories of underrepresented groups, student newspapers encourage civic engagement and democratic participation. In a world where many voices compete to be heard, we are proud to be a platform for students to share their perspectives and affect change.

The return of The Carroll News to print is a significant moment. While digital journalism is undeniably the future, print journalism carries with it a sense of permanence and pride. Producing a physical newspaper requires careful planning, teamwork and attention to detail, resulting in something tangible that reflects the dedication of our entire team. Holding a print edition in your hands connects you with a tradition of journalism that, despite the digital age, remains deeply valued. It’s a reminder of the importance of craft—of taking the time to thoughtfully produce something that endures, even in a sea of digital content.

As Dan Rather once said, “Ratings don’t last, good journalism does.” The Carroll News’s return to print signals our renewed commitment to this enduring craft. We are not here for clicks or views; we are here to tell the stories that matter, to hold power accountable and to shape the campus discourse in meaningful ways.

As we celebrate this reemergence, it’s clear student journalism at John Carroll University is more vital than ever. In a fast-evolving media landscape, we are not just the storytellers of today; we are the guardians of tomorrow’s truth. Through our work, we ensure that our campus community remains informed, engaged and connected.