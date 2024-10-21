Which “Twilight” character are you?

Emily Medina is the Multimedia Editor for The Carroll News. She is a sophomore Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media. She's from New Jersey, and as her friends put it, is a bit of a 'jersey girl'. Alongside her involvement with The Carroll News, Emily works as Production Director at WJCU, and enjoys doing videography & photography for the Sports Information Department. In her free time, she's involved in many clubs around campus including Theater, Improv, Speech & Debate Team, and JCU Studios. Emily hopes to continue her passion for all things Entertainment and Digital Media related as she is excited to produce more fun content with The Carroll News this year.